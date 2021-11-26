Constitution Day: PM Modi and President Kovind to deliver a speech in the central chamber of Parliament





Image source: PTI / REPRESENTATION (FILE). Constitution Day: PM Modi, President Kovind will address the event in the central hall of Parliament. Strong points The Center will celebrate Constitution Day as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

The program organized in Parliament will also be addressed by VP Naidu, LS Speaker Om Birla

After the President’s speech, the nation will join him live, reading the Preamble to the Constitution President Ram Nath Kovind will lead the Constitution Day celebrations on Friday in the Central Hall of Parliament. As part of the Constitution Day celebrations on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the prominent rally and participate in the programs that will be held in Parliament and Vigyan Bhawan. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the Center will celebrate Constitution Day within the framework of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The program organized in Parliament will also be addressed by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and President of Lok Sabha Om Birla. After the President’s speech, the nation will join him live, reading the Preamble to the Constitution. The President will also release the digital version of the Constituent Assembly debates, a digital version of a calligraphic copy of the Constitution of India and an updated version of the Constitution of India which will include all amendments to it. day. He will also inaugurate the “Online Quiz on Constitutional Democracy”, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. The prime minister will also inaugurate the two-day Constitution Day celebrations organized by the Supreme Court at 5:30 p.m. in the plenary hall, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, the statement said. All Supreme Court justices, chief justices of all high courts and the most senior puinee justices, the Solicitor General of India and other members of the legal fraternity will be in attendance on occasion. The nation will celebrate Constitution Day on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Observation of Constitution Day began in 2015, based on the Prime Minister’s vision to properly recognize the significance of this historic date. The roots of this vision also go back to the “Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra” organized by the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, in 2010. (With ANI inputs) Latest news from India

