PM Modi to address parliament and opposition to boycott





In Parliament, President Kovind will also address the nation in a speech, after which he will be joined by the people in a reading session of the preamble to the Constitution, Hindustan times reported. In addition, the President is expected to publish a digital version of the Constituent Assembly proceedings, an online version of a calligraphy copy of the Constitution and an updated version of the Constitution of India which will include all amendments up to nowadays. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha President Om Birla will also speak on the program held in Parliament, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

The opposition decides to boycott the event Meanwhile, several opposition parties have decided to boycott the Constitution Day event, which will be addressed by President Kovind in Parliament. Other opposition parties, including the RJD, DMK and the left, are also expected to stay away from the event. The move came as Congress decided to reach out to other parties to ensure opposition unity in parliament. The congressional parliamentary strategy group, chaired by Sonia Gandhi, held a meeting on Thursday, during which the party chairman reportedly said that political developments outside parliament should not hamper coordination on the ground, Hindustan times reported citing sources. In addition to trying to repeal the three farm laws on the first working day of the session, the party is also expected to demand a legal guarantee for MSP. Explaining the reasons for the boycott, Lok Sabha Adhir Congress leader Ranjan Chowdhury said:

(With contributions from Hindustan Times.)

