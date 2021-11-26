Xi jinping criticized for missing world climate summit





BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping has come under fire from around the world after avoiding the global climate change summit despite being a country that has a quarter of the world’s carbon emissions.

COP26, the world summit on climate change was convened by the United Nations (UN) in Glasgow.

Experts agree that without sharp reductions in emissions from China, the world cannot win the fight against climate change, according to a Canadian-based think tank.

The absence of Chinese President Xi Jinping from the COP26 climate summit resulted in general disappointment. It is believed to be difficult to stop climate change when the main culprit in environmental pollution does not show up, the International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS) has said.

US President Joe Biden, who led the summit to the summit, criticized China for skipping the summit and failing to show leadership in the climate crisis.

It was a “big mistake” that his Chinese counterpart chose not to attend the summit, said Biden, as more than 120 world leaders spent two days discussing how to limit the rise in global temperature at 1.5 ° C from pre-industrial level.

“They didn’t show up. It’s a huge problem and they just walked away,” he said, also attacking Russia and its President Vladimir Putin who also stayed behind. away from the COP26 climate summit. How do they claim to have any mantle of leadership, “asked the US president.

Former US President Barack Obama also criticized China and Russia for the absence of their leaders at the Glasgow meeting. “It is disheartening that the leaders of these big emitters refused to attend the debates in Glasgow,” he said.

“Their national plans, so far, reflect what appears to be a dangerous lack of urgency and will to maintain the status quo on the part of these governments, and that’s a shame,” said Obama, attending a round table during the meeting. , reports IFFRAS.

China’s claim that it is promoting clean energy through its BRI projects like solar, wind and hydropower does not stand up to scrutiny. Among the loans granted in the energy sector by the China Development Bank and the China Exim Bank in the BIS countries, the oil, gas and petroleum sectors still represent 43% of loans, followed by 18% in the coal sector, he added.

“The data shows that most of the Chinese energy and transport agreements during the period under review (2014 – 2017) were linked to carbon intensive sectors and did not show strong alignment with the low-carbon priorities, ”the think tank said, citing a World Report study from the Resource Institute and the Global Development Policy Center.

The plan that China presented on emissions on the eve of COP26, to achieve peak carbon emissions by 2030 and zero net carbon emissions by 2060, targets set more than one year, was deemed “disappointing” by analysts; leading to a hardening of the position against China by US President Joe Biden and representatives of developed countries present at the Glasgow meeting.

They wanted China to go much further in phasing out coal. This may have led the Chinese representative in Glasgow Xie Zhenhua to sign an agreement with his American counterpart John Kerry after the conclusion of the meeting to step up efforts to reduce emissions, including the fight against methane and illegal deforestation, and establish a working group on which to focus “concrete measures” and scale up action in the 2020s, reports IFFRAS.

Analysts point out, however, that the absence of the Chinese supremo Xi Jinping at the Beijing conference will give little importance to this working group.

Citing a BBC report, IFFRAS reported that China became the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide in 2006 and is now responsible for more than a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions.

According to IFFRAS, President Xi Jinping refused to attend the climate summit, possibly because China was to come under scrutiny at COP26 due to its lack of commitments to reduce them. Not only air pollution, Beijing’s industries also lead the world in emissions of mercury, a harmful neurotoxin.

A report from the US Embassy in Georgia says that harmful air pollution threatens not only the Chinese people but also global health and the world’s economy. An estimated 1.24 million people died from exposure to air pollution in the PRC in 2017, according to the report, citing medical journal The Lancet, IFFRAS reported.

“Too much of the Chinese Communist Party’s economy is based on a deliberate disregard for the quality of air, land and water,” former US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo said.

