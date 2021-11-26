Joe Exotic’s unearthed interview on Donald Trump, Oklahoma teachers walkout





With the release of Tiger King 2 on Netflix this month and a subsequent trial of this female Carol Baskin, Joe Exotic is back in the 24-minute news cycle. I’m not sure he ever left, despite being incarcerated in federal prison after a conviction in 2020 for attempted murder for account and violations of animal welfare laws.

I quite famously interviewed Joe Exotic in September 2016 when he was kicked out of a Donald Trump fundraiser at the home of Hunter Miller, Barry Switzer’s son-in-law.

A year and a half later, I conducted another Joe Exotic interview at the State Capitol on April 11, 2018, near the end of the teachers’ walkout. Moments before the interview, Exotic had applied for governor as a libertarian. (Joe Exotic’s response was similar to that of then-candidate Kevin Stitt.)

I also asked Joe Exotic if he was still mad at President Donald Trump, a question that sounded like a pretty good line from Oklahoma’s favorite maniac. It’s a shame I don’t remember having this recording when he and his lawyers asked Trump to forgive him last year. Fortunately, Joe recently wrote a letter calling Trump a “fool” for not pardoning him.

So, with Joe Exotic back in the public eye, what better time could there be to dump my digital notebook in the internet trash?

You can read a transcript of that Joe Exotic interview below, or you can listen to the 83-second recording, if you want to hear what a human Pall Mall looks like.

Tres Savage: I guess you recorded a video in front of a group of tigers talking about this, but how do you feel about the teachers walkout?

Joe Exotic: You know, I support teachers 100% because the education system in this state needs to be improved. But we don’t have to raise taxes to do that, and one thing I’m against is that they’ve increased [the tax on diesel by six cents], and it only costs our own school buses $ 1.2 million, or so. They steal Peter to pay Paul. And the smartest thing I’ve seen, at least this morning, is that they’re looking at consolidating superintendents, and that’s where most of our money has to come from. But instead of taxing people, I would like to see us go back to vehicle inspections.

Tres Savage: If you had been governor, would you have signed the revenue law they passed?

Joe Exotique: No.

Tres Savage: You wouldn’t have signed it? Would you have vetoed it?

Joe Exotic: No. I would have vetoed all of that.

Tres Savage: Anything else? What is the message around the state that is reaching you?

Joe Exotic: Well, we have to hold people to account, okay? Mostly departments like the Ministry of Health.

Tres Savage: Are you still mad at Donald Trump?

Joe Exotic: Am I mad at Donald Trump?

Tres Savage: Yeah, you got kicked out of his fundraiser. This is the second most viewed video we’ve ever had on our YouTube page.

Joe Exotic: Donald Trumps is in trouble. I think instead of emptying the swamp, he filled it with millionaires. But were going to fix Oklahoma for the people, for a change.

Tres Savage: I appreciate it.

Joe Exotic: Thanks, sir.

