Trump’s Thanksgiving Message: “We’ll Be Great Again”





Getty Former President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on October 9, 2021.

Former President Donald Trump posted a Thanksgiving message through his spokesperson on Twitter, which some of his supporters say refers to a 2024 presidential election.

Trump, who was removed from office and replaced by President Joe Biden during a tumultuous time involving an attempted siege on the U.S. Capitol, released the letter through spokeswoman Liz Harrington because he remains banned on Twitter.

It said:

A very interesting time in our country, but don’t worry, we will be great again and we will all do it together. America will never fail, and we will never allow it to go in the wrong direction. Too many generations of greatness are counting on us. Enjoy your Thanksgiving knowing that a wonderful future awaits!

Newsweek cited polls indicating that Trump could potentially defeat Biden if he runs for a second term in 2024.

“The President’s and former President’s Thanksgiving messages come as recent polls suggest Trump is well positioned to potentially defeat Biden in a rematch election in 2024,” Newsweek reported. “Although Trump has not officially announced his intention to run for president again, he has repeatedly teased the possibility.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Trump Thanksgiving email blast accused Biden of “record inflation”

NEW!

President Donald J. Trump:

“A very interesting time in our country, but don’t worry, we’ll be great again – and we will all do it together. America will never fail and we will never allow it to go in the wrong direction. generations … pic.twitter.com/JXeCtRoRUh

– Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 25, 2021

An email sent today and quoted by the New York Post discussed inflation, pointing the blame on Biden. The email was attributed to Trump and sent by his Save America PAC fundraising department. He solicited contributions, the Post reported.

“We have a lot to be thankful for, but unfortunately a RECORD HIGH INFLATION is not one of those things. Biden took the nice, solid economy I built and set it ablaze. The price of your Thanksgiving meal has increased by 14%. Despicable, ”the statement said. “It saddens me to think that YOU are paying the price for Joe Biden’s terrible leadership.”

The Post noted that “it is not clear whether Trump is actually writing or reviewing the PAC’s voluminous and often moving fundraising appeals.”

Newsweek reported that conservative poll data released by Rasmussen Reports / Pulse Opinion Research “showed Trump beat Biden in double digits in a hypothetical showdown.”

“Trump was supported by 45% of those polled while only 32% supported Biden, a difference of 13 points. A recent Emerson College survey conducted earlier this month found that Trump would beat Biden 45% to 43% in a potential rematch in 2024, ”Newsweek reported.

President Joe Biden also broadcast a thanksgiving message today with his wife, Jill Biden

Biden also posted a message on Twitter today, November 25, 2021, from the POTUS account, wishing Americans a Happy Thanksgiving alongside his wife, Jill Biden.

“Happy Thanksgiving everyone. It’s always a special time in America, but this year, Thanksgiving blessings are especially important,” Biden said.

Jill Biden intervened, saying, “After being separated last year, we have a new appreciation for those little moments that we can’t plan or replicate.”

“You make us so proud every day to serve as president and first lady,” added the president. “And from the Biden family to yours, happy Thanksgiving!” May God bless you and may God protect our troops and their families.

