Learn to live with China





How do we respond to the rise of a brutal authoritarian state as a global superpower? When US President Joe Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week for a virtual summit, the issues were not just pragmatic questions, but a deeply difficult moral dilemma. For several decades, the United States has been the undisputed leader – the world’s leading power. China’s recent and surprisingly rapid rise has started to change all of that. The rapid evolution of Chinese technology, combined with the fact that the Chinese economy has already overtaken the United States as the world’s first in purchasing power parity, means the Chinese won’t have to wait. many years before being able to deploy military capabilities equal or superior to those of the United States. It is not only in hard power that China is beginning to compete head-on with the United States. The scale of capital raised by Chinese companies (generally working hand in hand with the Chinese Communist Party) shifts the balance of economic power from New York to Shanghai. At the same time, China’s diplomatic reach is increasing. This shift in the global balance of power has occurred against the backdrop of growing Western distrust of China. Some of the reasons for such mistrust have to do with the Chinese regime’s shameful human rights record – poignantly illustrated by the appalling treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang and the brutal crackdown on the democratic movement in Hong Kong. Some have to do with Western fears that the ultimate ambition of Chinese leaders is to rule the entire world. And some have to do with the belief that Chinese state agents are infiltrating Western universities, Western companies, and Western technology right now with a view to exerting power over the West.

