Nation will continue on green lane under Xi’s leadership
China will maintain a green development strategy under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, further protecting the country’s natural resources and contributing its experiences to global ecological conservation.
At the sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China from November 8 to 11, a resolution was passed on the main achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century.
“Since the 18th National Party Congress, the Central Committee has devoted more effort than ever to ecological conservation. The whole Party and the whole nation have become more aware and more active in pursuing green development, and have made significant progress in building a beautiful China, “the resolution said.
He noted that the CPC Central Committee stressed that ecological conservation is of vital importance for the sustainable development of the Chinese nation.
“Protecting the environment is protecting the productive forces, and improving the environment is stimulating the productive forces,” said the resolution.
Since 2012, the development of ecological civilization, a concept to promote green development, has gained momentum as the idea that “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets” (also known as name of “two mountain theory”) conceptualized by President Xi Jinping, has taken root in the country.
In the report presented to the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, ecological development was included as a major task in the country’s overall plan, and the report proposed to build a “Beautiful China” as a major goal of ecological progress.
Eco-civilization was also included in the CPC Constitution as a principle of development during the meeting. It was the first time in the world that a ruling party emphasized green development in its guidelines.
According to the resolution, the country’s environmental protection efforts have resulted in radical, historic and transformative changes.
In total, 35.27 hectares of trees have been planted, while the vegetation cover of grasslands has increased to 55.7%, according to statistics from the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.
In addition, the country has created nature reserves covering 18% of its total territory. These reserves have protected 90 percent of the country’s plants and 85 percent of wildlife.
It also launched its first pilot program to build grassland nature parks last year, with 39 pilot parks launched covering a total of 147,000 hectares of grassland in 11 provinces and autonomous regions.
As a result of these determined efforts to protect the environment, some endangered wildlife species in China have experienced stable population growth over the past five years.
By the end of last year, the number of giant pandas had reached 1,864 after decades of constant conservation efforts to protect their habitat. The crested ibis, an endangered bird known as the “Eastern Jewel” once believed to be extinct, has also experienced steady population growth, from less than 10 to over 4,000.
“Over the past five years, we have spared no effort to perfect the country’s wildlife protection and management regulations and have maintained a firm resolve to crack down on the illegal wildlife trade. All of these efforts will be further strengthened in the future, ”said Zhang Zhizhong, head of the administration’s wildlife protection department.
The resolution notes that China will continue to advance rights-based governance in all respects, uphold core socialist values, ensure and improve people’s well-being during development, and promote harmony. between humanity and nature.
The declaration was echoed by the country’s 14th five-year plan (2021-25), in which multiple measures will be taken to improve the environment with specific goals set for the next five years.
Under the plan, China’s grassland vegetation cover is expected to reach 57 percent by 2025. In addition, more than half of the country’s wetlands will be protected and 60 percent of sandy land will be under control.
In addition, vigorous measures and policies will be taken by the Chinese forestry authorities, such as the expansion of grassland and forest areas to meet its commitment to reach a peak in carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.
“China has promoted its own approach to climate governance that emphasizes green recovery. Forestry authorities at all levels will strengthen our green industries, further contributing to our commitment to climate change, ”said Li Chunliang, deputy director of administration.
The resolution also stressed that China must act with greater determination to promote green, circular and low-carbon development, and adhere to a sustainable development model characterized by increased production, higher living standards and a healthy ecosystem.
Currently, the Ministry of Natural Resources is also accelerating the establishment of a National Land Use Planning System, a 15-year plan on the use and protection of the country’s natural resources, which prioritizes the protection of the environment.
Wang Hong, vice minister of natural resources, said regulations and management guidelines will be developed. “We will adhere to the principles of priority environmental protection and green development to promote sustainable development.”
