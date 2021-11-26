Pakistan welcomes second round of US-Taliban talks in Doha | Taliban news





The Foreign Ministry reiterates the country’s position that the world community must engage with the Taliban government.

Islamabad, Pakistan Pakistan has hosted a second round of talks between the United States and the Taliban since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan earlier this year, said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA ).

Speaking to a weekly press briefing in the capital Islamabad on Thursday, MoFA spokesperson Asim Iftikhar reiterated his country’s position that the global community must engage with the Taliban government.

[The US-Taliban talks] would be a welcome development, as we have said, encouraging and advocating increased engagement of the international community with Afghanistan to help meet its challenges, said Iftikhar.

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Tom West will arrive in the Qatari capital, Doha for two days of talks with Taliban officials next week, the Department spokesperson said on Tuesday. US State, Ned Price.

Price said the agenda for the talks would be the vital US national interest in Afghanistan, which includes the fight against terrorism, which includes safe passage for US citizens and for the Afghans to whom we have a special commitment, and which includes humanitarian aid and the country’s economic situation. .

On Thursday, the Afghan Foreign Ministry confirmed that a delegation led by Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi had left for Doha for the talks.

A high-ranking delegation headed by Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi left for Doha this afternoon, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said.

The delegation is made up of representatives from the Ministries of Education, Health, Finance, Security and Bank Da Afghanistan [the Afghan central bank].

International assistance

The Taliban’s caretaker government has repeatedly called for international assistance to tackle a burgeoning humanitarian crisis after it took control of the country in mid-August.

The United States froze $ 9.5 billion in Afghan central bank assets following the takeover, crippling the government’s ability to function in many areas.

Afghan news agency Tolo News quoted Balkhi as saying that the issue of frozen Afghan assets and the reopening of foreign embassies in Kabul would be under discussion during the talks.

Next week’s talks will be the second round of direct talks between the two sides in Qatar following the Taliban takeover, with a previous round taking place in October, though West has not officially taken over as the Taliban. US special representative for the region at that time.

West replaced Zalmay Khalilzad in this role and recently met with Muttaqi and other Taliban representatives on the sidelines of an extended troika meeting, which also included Chinese and Russian officials, in Islamabad on November 11.

Pakistan urged the international community not to abandon Afghanistan after the Taliban returned to power in August. Islamabad, which hosts nearly 3.5 million Afghan refugees, fears a humanitarian crisis could have a ripple effect on it.

Earlier this week, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced more than $ 28 million in medical, food and other aid for his western neighbor.

