President Joko Widodo signs the presidential decree on the implementation of patents on Remdesivir drugs





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo signed Presidential Regulation No. 100/2021 regarding the implementation of government patents on Remdesivir, which governs the policy of access to the drug Remdesivir which is currently still protected by patents. In the presidential regulations posted on the page jdih.setneg.go.id, and cited Between in Jakarta on Friday, November 26, it was reported that the review of the published presidential regulations regarding the spread of COVID-19 had been declared by the WHO as a global pandemic, and Indonesia had also declared it a national disaster . As part of the urgent need for efforts to overcome COVID-19 in Indonesia, there is a need to establish a policy of access to the patented drug Remdesivir. At the same time, on the basis of the provisions of Article 109 paragraph (3) of Law No. 13/2016 on Patents as amended by Law No. 11/2020 on Job Creation, the implementation of patents by the government is stipulated by presidential regulations. In Article 1 paragraph (1) of the Presidential Regulations, it was decided that the government would file a patent for the drug Remdesivir. Section 1 paragraph (2) explains that the government’s implementation of patents for the drug Remdesivir is intended to meet the availability and urgent need for treatment of the COVID-19 disease. Article 1 paragraph (3) states that the implementation of patents by the government on the drug Remdesivir is carried out for a period of three years after the entry into force of the presidential regulations. Meanwhile, Article 1 paragraph (4) states that after the three-year period referred to in paragraph (3), the pandemic is not over, the implementation of patents by the government is extended until that the COVID-19 pandemic be determined by the government. to finish. Article 2 states that the implementation of a patent by the government on the drug Remdesivir contains the name of the active substance, the name of the patent holder, the patent application number / patent number and the title of invention. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img data-lazyloaded="1" src="" data-src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" border="0" alt=""/></a> At the same time, Article 3 explains that the Minister of Health will appoint the pharmaceutical industry as the executor of the patent for the drug Remdesivir and on behalf of the government in accordance with the provisions of the legislation. The pharmaceutical industry, as expected, performs its duties as the patent executor for the drug Remdesivir on a limited basis, to meet national needs, and is non-commercial in nature. The requirements for the designated pharmaceutical industry are to have facilities and to be able to file patents; not assign the implementation of said patent to a third party; and have good production, distribution and supervision methods in accordance with the provisions of the law. Article 4 states that the pharmaceutical industry will reward patent holders 1% of the net sales value of the drug Remdesivir. And in Article 5, it is stated that the provision of compensation is carried out annually and carried out according to the period referred to in Article 1 paragraph (3) and paragraph (4). The presidential decree was signed by the president on November 10, 2021 and promulgated on the same date by the Minister of Law and Human Rights, Yasonna Laoly.

