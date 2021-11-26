Priti Patel “no longer invited” to the migrant crisis meeting in France after Boris Johnson’s letter





A meeting between Home Secretary Priti Patel and her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin has been dramatically canceled following Boris Johnson’s latest intervention in the migrant crisis.

A public letter sent by the Prime Minister to President Emmanuel Macron was called “unacceptable” by the French Interior Ministry, which said Ms Patel was “no longer invited” to the meeting with other ministers Europeans on Sunday.

There was no immediate comment from the Home Office. In his letter, Mr Johnson said the two countries had to “go further and faster together” to deal with the crisis, following the sinking of a migrant boat on Wednesday killing 27 people. He proposed to British border authorities to start patrols on the beaches of northern France as early as next week – something Paris has long resisted. Ms. Patel was due to go to Calais on Sunday for talks with Mr. Darmanin and his Belgian, Dutch and German counterparts. Mr Johnson had said he was ready to turn this meeting into a full summit of the countries concerned. French media reported that the Home Office statement read: “We consider the British Prime Minister’s public letter unacceptable and contrary to our discussions among counterparts. “Consequently, Priti Patel is no longer invited to the interministerial meeting on Sunday, the format of which will be: France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and the European Commission. The French decision marks a sharp deterioration in relations between the two countries, already strained by the migration crisis in the Channel. After Wednesday’s deaths, Mr Johnson angered Paris by saying the incident showed that efforts to prevent migrants from leaving “had not been sufficient” and that there had been “difficulties” in getting the migrants to leave. French to act. In his letter, the Prime Minister presented a series of additional proposals, including joint patrols on French beaches and a bilateral return agreement. He said the deal would be in France’s interest by breaking the business model of the criminal gangs that direct the smuggling of migrants from Normandy. According to Mr Johnson’s proposals: – Joint patrols would prevent more boats from leaving French beaches. – Cutting-edge technologies such as sensors and radars would be deployed to track migrants and human trafficking gangs. – There would be joint or reciprocal maritime patrols in each other’s territorial waters and airborne surveillance by manned flights and drones. – The work of the Joint Intelligence Cell would be improved with better sharing of real-time intelligence to increase arrests and prosecutions on both sides of the Channel. – There would be immediate work on a bilateral return agreement with France, to allow the return of migrants across the Channel, alongside talks to establish a return agreement between the United Kingdom and the EU. The Prime Minister said he wanted to see “urgent progress” in the joint patrols of British and French border forces, or the joint deployment of private security contractors. “We are ready to start such patrols at the beginning of next week and to intensify them thereafter. ” Writing on Twitter, he added: “If those who reach this country were quickly removed, the incentive for people to put their lives in the hands of traffickers would be greatly reduced. “It would be the biggest step we could take together to reduce the appeal of northern France and break the business model of criminal gangs. “I am confident that by taking these steps and building on our existing cooperation, we can fight illegal migration and prevent more families from suffering the devastating loss we saw yesterday.”

