Kanye West still supports Trump, is only half vaccinated





Kanye West, now known simply as Ye, has been through things recently, both personally and professionally. He and his longtime wife Kim Kardashian have finally split after seeing him in recent years make a failed presidential candidacy and dedicate himself completely to Christ. He also released his long-delayed Donda album, after a rollout that can only be described as deeply chaotic (missed release dates, a series of large-scale listening parties, at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Atlanta, where he also lived). He clearly has things to say, and he’s finally saying some of it, via a new interview on the “Drink Champs” podcast (which you can watch above).

During the nearly two-and-a-half-hour conversation, Kanye chatted with rapper NORE and DJ EFN on a wide range of topics, starting with a monologue about him having no home and that he only had one shot (I’m half cine). Other topics included the fact that while he publicly distanced himself from his support for Trump, he still wore a red hat today (great).

He also discussed his support for Marilyn Manson and Da Baby, who both appeared at the Atlanta album launch and both recently faced Manson over a series of alleged emotional and sexual assaults ( led by Mansons ex Evan Rachel Wood) and Da Baby for a series of deeply callous and homophobic statements.

All #MeToolike, when I’m sitting next to Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, right after the two were canceled, for five songs, you know, it’s like they can’t undo a song, Ye said during the podcast. They will hit you with the charges or someone you were with 10 years ago. And also, there are women who have been through very serious things, pulled into the alleys against their will, it’s different from a hug, but it’s classified as the same thing. His power and his politics. You know, power hungry and just control maniacs. It’s the mind control of 1984. And the crowd mentality.

West was also unhappy with the way Kim appeared in a recent Saturday Night Live appearance. SNL had my wife say, I got a divorce, on TV because they just wanted to take that bar off, and I don’t see the papers, Ye said. Weren’t even divorced This is no joke to me. My children want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.

This conversation is wild. Find out where he sat between Oprah and Steven Spielberg and more stories about luxury fashion brands than you possibly can bear.

