General Rawat is right to intensify the Chinese threat against India, as is Fernandes | Latest India News

After Beijing protests the remark by the Chief of Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawats, that China is the greatest security threat to India, there is a feeling of déjà vu. About 23 years ago, then Defense Minister George Fernandes faced a barrage of protests and criticism from China and its supporters for calling China a potential threat to India in an interview.

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Senior Colonel Wu Qian told media on Thursday: Indian officials are speculating on the so-called Chinese military threat for no reason, which is a serious violation of the strategic directions of China’s leaders. two countries that China and India do not respect. constitute a threat to each other and incite geopolitical confrontation, is irresponsible and dangerous.

While China has been known in the past to sort statements according to its political objective, the Defense Ministry spokesman conveniently forgot that General Rawats’s observation stems from the PLA’s attempts to unilaterally change the position on the ground in Doklam in 2017 and on Ladakh LAC in May. 2020. The fact that India and China practically went to war on these two occasions is enough to justify Gen Rawats’ assessment. General Rawat was the head of the Indian Army when Doklam performed and the CDS when the Pangong Tso transgressions took place in May 2020.

Even as the Chinese Defense Ministry reminds General Rawat of the strategic directions of the leaders of two countries, the spokesman inexplicably forgot that the PLA threw out the window the written, signed and sealed border agreements of 1993 and 1996 when she tried to impose on India, the line of 1959 rejected on Ladakh LAC. The same happened in 2013 at Depsang Bulge in the Daulet Beg Oldi (DBO) sector and at Charding Nullah Junction (CNJ) in Demchok.

The point is that the actions of the Chinese PLA against the ALC after the 2008 Tibet uprising before the Beijing Olympics cannot be justified by any logic other than military. With the PLA deploying nearly 50,000 troops across Ladakh LAC with missile, tank and rocket regiments to support them and fighter jets on standby since June 2020, one has to be naive or weak to view this as a benevolent and guarded posture of the Chinese army. To date, China has not even explained why it decided to unilaterally change the ground position on the northern shores of Pangong Tso and deeply freeze growing bilateral ties. Why did Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is also the PLA’s commander-in-chief, throw the hours and hours of the Wuhan and Chennai accords with Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the bus? Why is China forcing a small Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan to open its borders to trade and diplomatic relations with Beijing with the help of the Chinese military?

The chronology of bilateral relations between India and China shows that Beijing has not ceded a millimeter of its position for the resolution of the border issue or its relations with Pakistan to accommodate the Indian point of view. The May 2020 transgressions show that the PLA wants the 1959 line imposed on Ladakh ALC and still has its eyes on Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. The accelerated modernization of military infrastructure in Tibet and Xinjiang after the Beijing Olympics is not only a serious threat to India, but is also part of President Xi’s Tibet Fortress campaign. George Fernandes and General Rawat were right in their comments about the escalating threat, but it behooves China to take positive action at the border to show the CDS its place. India has not forgotten how the Hindi-Chini slogan Bhai Bhai was torn to shreds when China surreptitiously built the Tibet-Xinjiang Highway via Aksai Chin before the 1962 betrayal.