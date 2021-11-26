Donald Trump Jr. hunts wild boar in Sweden





In a photo from the Instagram account, the former president’s son, nicknamed Don, poses in front of a downed boar. The image has been geolocated in Sweden.

Don settled in Sweden and did the Lord’s work with the Lord’s caliber, it is written under the picture.

It is said that he killed his fair share of wild boars and also managed to put down four fallow deer and a red deer.

The photo was uploaded to the account of media company Field Ethos, in which Donald Trump Jr. is involved. They describe themselves as a collection of adventurers who strive to counter the negative image of the hunt.

On the company’s 74,000-follower Instagram account, Trump Jr. poses in front of hunting prey such as unusual reindeer breeds, zebras and other animals.

red deer goulash

Jason Vincent, co-founder of Field Ethos and friend of Don, says they had a fantastic time in Sweden. They flew to Sweden from the United States on a SAS flight.

Don was there for three days and I stayed a little longer, for five days. The Swedes were incredibly friendly and there are a lot more traditions around hunting in the United States. How to show respect for animals at the end. It was probably the coolest thing on the trip.

Game hunting in Sweden in the forests of northern Skane, which Aftonbladet was the first to report. Carl Philip Dreyer was the head of the company.

They came here to hunt. We made Swedish classics. They had roast beef on wild boar and deer with roast beef, brewed cranberries and a cream sauce. Then they had a red deer goulash.

Jason Vincent enjoyed the food.

The food was fantastic. We have wild boars and deer. It was unbelievable.

Skt endangered en

Donald Trump Jr. has a great interest in hunting and has made several trips to shoot exotic animals. Two years ago, it was learned that he had shot down an endangered argalifr while on a hunting trip in Mongolia, according to Propublica.

The trip has also been criticized for having had to pay more than SEK 750,000 for its security during the trip, the BBC reports.

Donald Trump Jr. has been a controversial figure in American politics. He campaigned for his father last fall and made many harsh statements against the Liberals and Joe Biden.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWmgk4yrG-n/https://www.instagram.com/p/CWoVVnkJNy4/

