Jewar Airport: PM Modi Says He Will Change Westward, Yogi Flays Jinnah Supporters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Jewar International Airport Thursday, saying the project would bring enormous benefits to millions of people in western Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The multitrack airport, the first phase of which is expected to enter service in 2024, will be the second airport to serve the national capital and its surroundings. It will have the capacity to serve 12 million passengers each year after the completion of phase 1; this will be increased in the following phases according to the growth of passenger traffic, to reach a capacity of 70 million passengers per year at the end of phase 4.

When completed, Noida International Airport (NIA), located 72 km from existing Delhi IGI Airport and 40 km each from Noida and Dadri Multimodal Logistics Center, will be the largest in Asia, have officials said.

The Prime Minister pressed a button to symbolically lay the foundation stone, which was then revealed on a screen on stage. A film was shown highlighting the design and details of the project.

“I want to congratulate everyone on the bhumi pujan. This region has been put on the international map. A huge benefit will come to millions of people in the NCR and West UP. The new India of the 21st century is working on cutting-edge technological projects. These are not just infrastructure projects, they are transforming the region and people’s lives, ”Modi said.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, MP Gautam Buddh Nagar Mahesh Sharma and MP Jewar Dhirendra Singh were among those present at the opportunity.

“Noida International Airport will be the logistics gateway. At the speed at which the aviation industry is changing, Noida Airport will play a major role there… It will also be important for repair and maintenance. There will be 40 acres of space for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, ”the Prime Minister said. “Almost 15,000 crore rupees is spent on maintenance, and that income is earned by other countries. The airport will change that, ”he said.

Modi said the airport was considered by a BJP government in UP two decades ago, but in the years that followed the project was stuck “between Delhi and Lucknow”. The previous state government wrote to the Center asking for the project to be stopped, he said.

“The people of this state have had to endure mockery because of caste politics, scams worth thousands of crore, bad roads, poverty, lack of investment, shut down businesses and the link between politics and criminals. The people at UP would ask if the state could ever have a positive image. The state that was driven into obscurity and deprivation by previous governments is now leaving its mark on the world, ”Modi said.

“Previously, projects were advertised as if candy was being handed out. No thought was ever given to execution, to problem solving. The projects would be stuck for decades and their cost would rise. But for us, these projects are not rajneeti but rashtraneeti ”, he declared.

Chief Minister Adityanath referred to the disruption caused by “Jinnah supporters,” a reference to Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav.

“There was a time when efforts were made to improve the sweetness of sugar cane. But some have mixed in with the bitterness of the riots. Will this country help the sweetness of the sugar cane, or will it help the riots through the Jinnah supporters? To decide this question, I have come before you today, ”he said.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the NIA project would bring an investment of nearly Rs 34,000 crore and overtake Delhi Airport when it becomes fully functional. “Track by plane, patri by train, highway by gaadi, this is PM Modi’s vision,” said Scindia.

In the main tent at the bhumi pujan site in Rohi, Modi cutouts were placed every few meters. Noida police released a traffic map on Wednesday marking routes and dedicated parking spots.

“I am here to see the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister. We are in awe of their vision and look forward to hearing from them. The region is changing rapidly because of their efforts, ”said a woman who introduced herself as Chandralata de Jewar.