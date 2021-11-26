Democrats today have faced similar issues in the past





President Barack Obama stands on stage with Vice President Joe Biden before signing an economic stimulus bill on February 17, 2009. Photo: John Moore / Getty Images

A year ago this month, the 2020 presidential election was called for Joe Biden, leaving most Democrats thrilled with the impending end of Donald Trump’s presidency. It’s not even been a year since Democrats achieved what once seemed like an even more impossible dream – to take control of the federal government three times over via two Senate second-round wins.

But wow, has the sweet taste of curdled victory for the donkey festival! For months now, it’s rare to read a story about the situation in Washington that doesn’t highlight Democrats in disarray; the party would be split on the agenda of a president whose job approval ratings continue to drop, doomed to a mid-term defeat that could also bring Trump back to the brink of power. From hot shots to data-driven evaluations of hard and cold election facts, everyone pretty much agrees that the future of this recently triumphant party is bleak, and fingers of blame are pointed in all directions.

There is one positive thinking Democrats can focus on as we head into this season of hope: It’s far from the worst they’ve had. Despite all their struggles, the Democrats remain the oldest active political party in the country, dating back to the 1820s. As comedian Henry Gibson sang in the bicentennial satirical film Nashville: We must do something right to last 200 years !

Here is a look back at some equally delicate situations from the past of the Democratic parties, which he managed to survive.

Joe Biden is the seventh Democrat to serve as president since the end of World War II. His current Gallup job approval rating is 42 percent. Of the other six, five (all except JFK) had Gallup job approval ratings a little lower than that. (Truman: 22%; LBJ: 35%; Carter: 28%; Clinton: 37%; Obama: 38%). Clinton and Obama were re-elected after releasing these appalling numbers. And while Trumans nadir in popularity was reached towards the end of his presidency, he too was re-elected in 1948 after receiving a 36% job approval rating in April of the same year.

By those standards, it’s extremely premature to treat Biden as a failed president, or some sort of convincing outsider for reelection, for that matter.

The loss of Virginia’s governorship earlier this month, combined with a close confrontation with defeat in New Jersey, was, according to some, the latest doomsday sign of Democratic decline. It is true that both states were deemed blue in these elections. But still, Democrats have performed poorly in these off-year elections periodically for a long time.

To be precise, since the late 1960s, Democrats have lost the New Jersey gubernatorial race six times (in 1969, 1981, 1993, 1997, 2009 and 2013) and the Virginia gubernatorial race. six times (in 1969, 1973, 1977, 1993, 1997, and 2009). Those state-level defeats were followed by mid-term gains for the national party in three cases and defeats in five. Democratic presidents serving years in which the party lost one or both of those gubernatorial elections were re-elected in 1996 and 2010 and defeated in 1980. The point is, there is no pattern. here ; off-year election losses never bode well, but they aren’t always predictive either.

For anyone with a long memory, let alone historical knowledge, the idea that Democrats are currently ideologically divided to an unusual or intractable degree is laughable. Today’s centrist-progressive divide existed to an even more alarming degree when Barack Obama attempted to implement his own legislative agenda. In the Clinton administration, conventional liberal Democratic dissent from the presidential agenda was so clear and consistent that the president often received as much or more support from Republicans than Democrats for initiatives ranging from expanding the trade to welfare reform. Clinton’s New Democrats (he initially campaigned as a different Democrat) and their orthodox liberal opponents fought constantly until the effort to impeach the president united them.

Going back further, Jimmy Carter had to avoid an ideologically inspired main re-election challenge of liberal lion Ted Kennedy. Divisions between pro-administration and anti-war Democrats during the LBJ’s second term have led presidents to force retirement as it faces almost certain primary defeat, and a convention so intensely divided that the mayor from the host city was shouting anti-Semitic obscenities at a US senator giving a nominating speech before the eyes of the world.

By 1948 the Democrats were so divided that not one but two dissident parties (the Progressives under FDR Second Vice President Henry Wallace and the Dixiecrats under then Governor Strom Thurmond) fielded candidates against Harry Truman. And looking further back, the 1924 Democratic convention of 103 ballots nearly collapsed in a vicious fight for a platform board (which was defeated) condemning the Ku Klux Klan.

Much of the catastrophic talk right now is about inflation, supply chain disruptions and budget deficits, causing Democratic support to plummet (in fact, according to Gallup, the percentage of Americans citing the problems as the main concern is well below historical averages, but whatever). Today’s economic concerns are minor compared to those for which Barack Obama was unfairly blamed when he took office in the midst of the Great Recession.

And neither Biden nor Obama encountered anything like the horrific combination of economic conditions (double-digit inflation, double-digit interest rate, rising unemployment) that Jimmy Carter inherited from the Nixon and Ford administrations. . Running for president, Carter coined the term misery index for the combined rates of inflation and unemployment, a term that boomed when Republicans served it to him in 1980.

The only thing Democrats today can plausibly cite as an unprecedented problem is an opposition party that is entirely devoted to filibustering. But it’s important to remember that today’s chief obstructionist, Mitch McConnell, is the same man whose primary stated goal in 2009 was to make Barack Obama a single-term president. After 2010, Obama also had to deal with an uncompromising tea party movement that in turn stiffened the spine of the entire Republican Party.

And although Bill Clinton worked with his Republican opponents and surrounded them often, he faced House Speaker Newt Gingrich after 1994 with a congressional leader who pushed partisanship to hitherto unknown levels.

It has been largely forgotten in mistaken memories of Jimmy Carter’s recklessness that the New Right and Christian Right movements that arose to strike him in the hip and thigh were largely the ancestors of the movement. yesterday’s tea-party and today’s MAGA extremists.

It is true that the task of defeating and ejecting President Donald Trump has put countless tensions on the Democratic Party that cannot be cured as long as the return of the tyrant is fully on the line.

But once upon a time, an equally unscrupulous Republican President Richard Nixon straddled a prostrate Donkey Party after being re-elected in 1972 by a 23-point margin, carrying 49 of the 50 states. Everyone was under the impression that a massive and perhaps irreversible realignment had taken place in favor of the GOP, whose villainous warrior vice president of culture Spiro Agnew was the heir apparent to Tricky Dick.

But less than two years after their electoral climax, Agnew and Nixon had resigned in disgrace, leaving Democrats on the brink of a mid-term landslide and then a presidential victory.

It is true that Democrats are prone to self-doubt and pessimism, just as Republicans are prone to triumphalism and spin. But history shows that you often don’t know what’s going on around the turn.

