Chennai joins music festivals around the world at Culturas 360





The city’s IndieEarthXchange has teamed up with a host of other festivals to bring together 19 musicians from around the world online this weekend

When Namgar Lhasaranova sings the song of his people, his voice rises. It is easy to imagine him spreading across the vast plains, from which originates the Buryat-Mongolian tradition embodied in his songs. But the music that she plays with her team and that she will now present to an international audience also transcends her roots. We have an international family with different roots. I am a woman from a remote place, from a village, daughter of shepherds, and I grew up with folk songs. My husband Eugenii is a city dweller who grew up with the music of the Beatles and rock bands. We had a different upbringing and distant life paths, but at one point we ended up on the same team, she recounts via email.

This weekend, Namgar will join 18 other musical groups from different continents, to perform at the online music festival Culturas 360. The festival is a collaboration between 14 music festivals located in different parts of the world, with the aim of giving musicians an online platform in the aftermath of the pandemic. Participating festivals include Indias IndiEarth Xchange, Mozambique Music Meeting, Cubas Havana International Jazz Festival and USAs Concert of Colors, among others. This will be its second edition, the first having taken place in 2020.

Among the lineup is Indian artist Imran Khan, a classical Hindustani musician from Rajasthan Sikar Gharana. Imran, who is no stranger to world music or global platforms, said on a phone call from Mumbai, I have performed at IndiEarth and other festivals in Chennai in the past. In the age of the pandemic, it’s a good way to reach people until things open up. This lineup includes musicians I’ve never heard before; I look forward to their performances. It’s almost a collection of music from all over the world.

Imran Khan

The sounds, mostly mixed with world music or other musical traditions, range from Afro-Peruvian to Balkan, and are produced by musicians familiar with both tradition and experimentation. Most of the performers are also researchers or music teachers, and many have several international tours to their credit. They see their music as a way to tell the stories of their people and to share their culture with the rest of the world.

For example, Namgar has this to say about his music: as with other peoples in the world, the folk culture of the Buryat people is represented by many genres: epic legends (uligers), lyrical rituals, dance songs ( round dance yohor), wedding and hunting praises (magtaals). Many ancient types of Buryat music are associated with the practice of hunting and raising livestock (playing duck calls, sheep’s spell), rituals of worshiping tengri (heavenly deities) and spirits ancestral rituals of shamanism (shamanic invocations).

Also due to the nature, climate and dialect diversity in the Baikal region (Western Boriates) and Trans-Baikal region (Eastern Boriates), the genres of these songs differ greatly in melismatic and melodic terms. For example, the songs of the Buryats of the (Eastern) steppes present the beauty of a simple melody, while the songs of the Western Buryats are complex and rich with a beautiful melismatic, an abundance of ornamentation, she continues. , Being a person of the steppe, where we sing loudly, to cover the entire expanse of the steppe, it was quite difficult for me to learn the melisms and vocal decorations of Western Buryat melodies.

The variety of music on offer at Culturas 360 also means that there will be a number of curious musical instruments to listen to. But for Mozambiques Lenna Bahule, her greatest instrument is her voice. Mozambique is a country which is still very connected to its Nature, its cycles and therefore its primary sounds. Vocal music is therefore the essence of all other sounds and music and compositions that make this country so widely dynamic and multiple. That’s exactly what I love most about him.

Lenna buhale

Lenna, however, wishes to highlight a few other instruments. I play the calabash in a trash can. In Guinea-Bissau, her name is Tina. He is also known in Senegal and Mali, but played differently. I have a particular love for this instrument because it reminds me of a woman’s womb and her power to give life. I also use water, as an element and as a sound, as well as the mafahlawane, which is a kind of shoe shaker. This one is originally from Swaziland but its way of use is very common in many cultures in Africa and abroad. And, she concludes, I use my body and my voice as my main traditional instruments.

For more details and to see the performances, visit www.culturas360.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/music/chennais-culturas-360-brings-together-music-festivals-around-the-world/article37698653.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos