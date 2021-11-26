China publishes white paper on China-Africa cooperation in a new era (Photo: Liu Xin / GT)

Ahead of the upcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Senegal, China on Friday released its first white paper on China-Africa cooperation, documenting the successes of China-Africa cooperation in the new era and offering a perspective on the future cooperation between the two sides.

The white paper, titled “China and Africa in the New Era – A Partnership of Equals” was released on Friday by the Information Office of the State Council.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Friday that Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and deliver a keynote address by video link in Beijing on November 29.

The white paper is the first published by the Chinese government to comprehensively present Sino-African cooperation, and it is also the first document describing China’s achievements in cooperation with a specific region since the 18th National Party Congress. in 2012, Wu Jianghao, vice minister of foreign affairs. , said a press conference on Friday.

Wu Jianghao noted that the white paper provides a systematic and comprehensive review of the new concept, new practices and new achievements of Xi Jinping’s thinking regarding diplomacy in Africa and expands on the principles put forward by President Xi on the African policy of China – sincerity, real results, friendship and good faith, and the pursuit of the greater good and shared interests.

In addition to describing China’s African policy and the achievements of Sino-African cooperation, the white paper, which was released ahead of the upcoming FOCAC in Senegal, also aims to increase international understanding of Sino-African cooperation and to offer China’s experience and approach to international cooperation with Africa and global cooperation, noted Wu Jianghao.

China-Africa trade cooperation, fight against COVID-19. Graphics: Xu Zihe / GT

Friday’s white paper includes principles of China-Africa cooperation; all-round cooperation in the new era, including mutual political trust, rapidly expanding economic cooperation, increasing cooperation in social development, people-to-people and cultural exchanges, cooperation in peace and security; the prospect of future cooperation.

The Chinese and African peoples have supported each other and engaged in sincere cooperation in the struggle for their national independence and development, and have forged a deep friendship since the 1950s. The two sides strongly support each other on matters of their fundamental interests. and their major concerns, said Wu Jianghao.

“No matter how international circumstances change, the core of China and Africa’s mutual benefit and development will not change. China and Africa will always be the most reliable friend and the most sincere partner. “Wu Jianghao said.

Regarding the frequently publicized ‘Chinese debt trap’ rhetoric by the West, Foreign Ministry Director General of the African Affairs Department Wu Peng told the press conference that the rhetoric was unfounded and had been unsuccessful. refuted by academics, institutions and international governments.

Not a single developing country has fallen into a so-called “trap” because of Chinese loans, and facts and figures have fully revealed that this argument is utterly untenable, said Wu Peng.

Some African countries have faced temporary difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and China has actively implemented the G20 initiative on extending debt relief to poor countries. Among the G20 members, China has provided the largest volume of debt relief and has signed agreements or reached consensus with 19 African countries on debt relief measures, Wu Peng said.

China respects the will of the African people and engages in pragmatic and effective financing and investment cooperation with Africa on the basis of local conditions, which has been welcomed by African countries, a- he declared.

Why is the money offered by Western countries and Japan to developing countries considered “official development assistance (ODA)” while the money offered by China is labeled as a “debt trap ? Wu Jianghao asked, noting that all the “debt trap” rhetoric was fabricated by Western governments and media.

China is completely open and welcomes the efforts of other countries to strengthen cooperation with Africa. We believe Africa should be a big arena for international cooperation rather than an arena for competition from major countries, said Wu Jianghao.

He said that we also believe that we should conduct cooperation with Africa on the basis of respect for the sovereignty and practical needs of Africa, listening carefully to the voices of African countries.

COVID-19 has significantly disrupted people-to-people exchanges between China and African countries, but our cooperation has continued and some major projects have achieved remarkable results, said Wu Peng.