Prime Minister Modi in Constitution Day Speech Targets Family-Led Parties | Latest India News





As Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the leaders who helped draft India’s Constitution on Friday, he targeted opposition parties, especially Congress, in his speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. Prime Minister Modi also stressed that Constitution Day should have been celebrated every year after 1950, when it was adopted by the Constituent Assembly, to learn all about what happened in the elaboration of the Constitution. But some people didn’t. This day should also be celebrated to assess whether what we are doing is right or not, he said during a speech in parliament on Constitution Day. While a congressional-led delegation of opposition parties boycotted the celebrations in parliament, Prime Minister Modi said the spirit of the Constitution is hurt when political parties lose their democratic character. “How can such parties protect our democracy? He asked. Read also | Know Your Constitution: Key Features of India’s Basic Political Code No less than 14 opposition parties, including Congress and Congress in Trinamool, skipped the Constitution Day event. Prime Minister Modi, meanwhile, stressed that India was heading for a crisis. Without naming Congress, he said family-run parties are becoming a problem for those who dedicate themselves to the constitution and those who believe in democracy. Celebration for the family, by family and relatives ,. I don’t think I have to say anything more, he told Parliament. Prime Minister Modi also said that a party does not become a family-oriented party if one or more members join it on the basis of their merit. But the family-run party for generations, whose regime is owned by one family, is the biggest threat to a healthy democracy, he added. The Prime Minister said Constitution Day was a tribute to Parliament, where many of the country’s political leaders reflected on giving India its Constitution. He said: Our Constitution is not only a collection of many articles, it is the great tradition of several millennia. The uninterrupted flow is the modern expression of this section. “ Read also | Prime Minister Modi shares part of BR Ambedkars speech on Constitution Day Our Constitution binds our diverse country. It was drafted after many obstacles and united the princely states of the country, he added. The Prime Minister also paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks of 11/26 in Mumbai. Today, on the anniversary of the 11/26 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, I pay tribute to all the brave soldiers in the country who sacrificed their lives fighting terrorists, Modi said. Prime Minister Modi asp said Friday’s event did not concern any government, political party or prime minister. Rather, it was an event to honor the dignity of the President, the Constitution and that of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.

