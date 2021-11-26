Letter and spirit of Constitution overshadowed, PM Modi says at Parliament event

Constitution Day: Some of the opposition parties, such as Congress and Trinamool Congress, ignored the event which was held in the central hall of Parliament

Constitution Day is celebrated in the central hall of Parliament and President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of Lok Sabha Om Birla and others participate in an event for mark this day.

Addressing this event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi first paid tribute to those who died that day in 2008 during the terrorist attacks in Mumbai.

The Prime Minister speaking at the event said, “Constitution Day is the day to greet this House, where many Indian leaders have been thinking to give us the Constitution of India. We also pay tribute to the Mahatma Gandhi and all those who fought during the struggle for the independence of India.

Praising the Constitution and the role it played in nation-building, the Prime Minister said: “Our Constitution is not just a collection of many articles, it is the great millennial tradition. . Uninterrupted flow is the modern expression of this section.

He added: “Constitution Day should have been celebrated every year after 1950 to tell everything about what happened in the making of the Constitution. But some people didn’t. This day should also be celebrated to assess whether what we are doing is right or not. “

He also warned that India was heading into a crisis, which worried those who were committed to the Constitution. “Today, the sense of ‘nation first’ which is the essence of our Constitution has been diminished by politics. Politics has taken such a priority that our Constitution, its letter and its spirit have been eclipsed.” , did he declare.

Lok Sabha President Om Birla also addressed the event, in which he stated that the Constitution of India is like a modern version of the “Gita” for us which motivates us to work for the nation.

“The Constitution of India is like a modern version of ‘La Gita’ for us which motivates us to work for the nation. If each of us is committed to working for the country, then we can build” Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat, “” said President Om Birla.

Constitution Day is celebrated annually on November 26 to mark the day the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India. While January 26 is celebrated as Republic Day, since 2015 November 26 is celebrated as Constitution Day of India, or Samvidhan Divas.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on Twitter to mark the day.

Best wishes to our citizens on Constitution Day. On this special day, sharing part of Dr Ambedkars’ speech

Meanwhile, several opposition parties including Congress, Left parties, Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Shiv Sena, National Congress Party and Samajwadi Party boycotted the ceremony in the central hall of Parliament.

Reacting to the boycott, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal reportedly said by Indian express: “Congress and 14 opposition parties boycott Constitution Day celebrations in Parliament, disrespecting the Constitution of India. This proves that Congress can only respect the leaders of the Nehru family and no other leader, including BR Ambedkar. “

With contributions from agencies

