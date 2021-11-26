Xi Jinping: The Red Emperor

EIn China, everything is moving so fast that just as it has grown and opened up rapidly over the past four decades, it is now retreating and closing in leaps and bounds. Besides the coronavirus pandemic, which he used to seal his borders and separate himself further from the West, this change can only be explained by the new course set by President Xi Jinping, the most powerful and authoritarian leader since Mao Zedong. .

In a historic change, Xi broke between 2017 and 2018 the collective leadership that has characterized the Chinese regime since the death in 1976 of the country’s father, Mao Zedong, to perpetuate himself in power. After reforming the 1982 Constitution to remove the limit of two five-year presidential terms, Xi will remain in charge after the Communist Party congress scheduled for the fall of next year and beyond the National Assembly in March. 2023, when in theory he must withdraw. Imposed precisely to avoid the personalist excesses of the Mao era, which cost millions of lives in the Great Leap Forward (1958-62) and the Cultural Revolution (1966-76), this cap was the basis of government of the Chinese authoritarian regime, that it is no longer a collective dictatorship, but a personal one.

On the left, Xi Jinping, then secretary of the Ningde prefecture committee of the Chinese Communist Party, took part in agricultural work in Fujian province in 1988. Right, the dictator and his wife, Peng Liyuan, pose for a photo in September 1989. Reuters

Secretary General of the Communist Party since 2012 and President of the People’s Republic since 2013, as evidenced by his accumulation of positions and the cult of personality built up by the official propaganda, which baptized him Xi Dada (Pap Xi). In addition to leading the Central Military Commission, which controls the army, Xi Jinping has become the nucleus of the regime and his political thought has been included even in the school curricula and in the country’s constitution, a distinction that equates him to Mao. .

No one in China wants a return to the dark days of the Grand Helmsman, marked by uncompromising communism that the regime abandoned in the name of the extraordinary growth that its opening up to capitalism has brought. But Xi encourages a resumption of socialism with Chinese characteristics to fight against Western influence, which includes the rejection of any attempt to democratize the regime so as not to disappear like the Soviet Union. With the promise of eradicating the social inequalities that economic growth has brought, it also advocates for common prosperity that has targeted the wealthiest, such as tech moguls, celebrities and, in general, anyone who can. obscure.

Then-Vice President Xi Jinping votes at the closing session of the 18th Communist Party of China Congress in 2012. Reuters / Xinhua

Reinforcing this hybrid system, which combines a market economy still protected by state monopolies with tight political control and less and less social and cultural freedom, Xi Jinping is proud to have ended extreme poverty and of having achieved a moderately prosperous socialist society. . For the next several years, probably before the end of this decade, its goal is to overtake the United States as the world’s largest economic power in gross terms.

As he has already baptized it, his dream is the rejuvenation of the great Chinese nation after more than two tumultuous centuries of humiliation by the colonial powers of the West and grievances such as the long invasion of Japan and the chaos of the Mao era. . To achieve this goal, Xi Jinping did not hesitate to eliminate his rivals within the regime with an anti-corruption campaign that has purged 1.5 million party officials and cadres, including some senior military officials and commanders. In addition, he has stepped up the crackdown on dissidents and social activists and stepped up internet censorship to silence criticism of his authoritarianism.

Cultivating his image as a strong leader, he confronts the United States with its growing space and military might, threatens an invasion of the island of Taiwan, and continues to expand across the South China Sea.

Regardless of criticism from the West, he liquidated the one-country model, two systems that are expected to rule Hong Kong until 2047, ending freedoms the former British colony had to crush their protests for democracy. . With this same strategy of killing flies with rifles, he imposed in the Muslim region of Xinjiang a police state and a system of re-education camps where a million Uyghurs were imprisoned to prevent Islamist terrorism.

Xi Jinping hosted then-US Vice President Joe Biden in 2013 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Reuters

Chinese President’s wife Peng Liyuan takes a photo as Xi Jinping chats with then Mexican President Enrique Pea Nieto in 2013 during a visit to the Chihn Itz archaeological site on the Yucatan Peninsula . Reuters

Xi Jinping reviews the guard of honor in London with the Duke of Edinburgh in October 2015. Reuters

In addition to standing up to the United States with its increasing space and military might, as seen with its recent hypersonic missile, it threatens an invasion of the claimed island of Taiwan and continues its expansion across the Sea of Southern China. With more and more open fronts and territorial disputes spanning from Japan to India, he continues to cultivate his image as a strong leader who is restoring China to its rightful place in the world.

It does so by extending its tentacles in the form of multi-million dollar investments with initiatives like the New Silk Roads and coronavirus vaccine diplomacy. But, at the same time, he is obstructing the investigation into the origin of the pandemic in China and his warrior wolves are sweeping up embassies and social networks against those who demand the return of the WHO to the laboratory in Wuhan.

Developed over time, this consolidation of his figure was unthinkable when he came to power due to the balance between the different factions of the regime. In fact, the favorite of his predecessor, President Hu Jintao, was the current Prime Minister, Li Keqiang, relegated to second place and totally eclipsed by Xi.

Power struggle after Bo Xilai corruption scandal served Xi Jinping to purge internal enemies

Additionally, Hu Jintao’s estate has been tainted by the corruption case of Bo Xilai, the senior regime official whose wife was convicted of killing the British businessman who was helping them out. their money from China. With coup rumors included, such a notorious scandal sparked a power struggle at the top of the regime that Xi Jinping used to purge his internal enemies, such as former security chief Zhou Yongkang and the main commandments. of the Army. . With everyone in prison and his Party faction neutralized, he amassed absolute power at the age of 68 to the surprise of locals and foreigners.

And it is that Xi Jinping, born June 15, 1953 in Beijing, was better known for his wife, the famous singer Peng Liyuan, than for her political charisma. In fact, he was one of the regime’s petty princes because his father, Xi Zhongxun, had fought alongside Mao Zedong in the Civil War (1945-49) and held high positions in the new Communist state. However, he soon discovered that power could also be very dangerous in China as his father was purged during the Cultural Revolution (1966-76) and he himself ended up working in the fields of Shaanxi province while ‘he was just a teenager. Before he was finally accepted into the Chinese Communist Party in 1974, his candidacy was rejected up to nine times because his father was one of millions of politicians plagued by Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution.

Graduated in chemical engineering from the prestigious Tsinghua University in 1979, as Deng Xiaoping began to open the country to capitalism, his father took advantage of the fact that he had been rehabilitated to help him climb the ranks of the regime. With the slogan of economic development, it has contributed to the industrialization of the coastal provinces of Fujian and Zhejiang, which house a large part of the assembly lines of the global factory with Guangzhou (Guangdong). Thanks to his success, in 2006 he replaced Chen Liangyu, the influential local secretary of Shanghai ousted for corruption. From then on, his rise was meteoric and in October 2007, on the occasion of the XVIIth Congress of the Communist Party, he joined the all-powerful Standing Committee of the Politbur, where he was already positioned as the successor to the president at the time. , Hu Jintao. A year later, he passed a litmus test by successfully assuming the leadership of the organization and security of the Beijing Olympics, taking the vice-presidency of China in 2008 and the Central Military Commission in 2010.

Remarried to Peng Liyuan, a music star who belongs to the military, he has a daughter, Xi Mingze, who studied at Harvard under an assumed name. Pragmatic, serious and controlling, he is a big football fan and is said to be Hollywood cinema too, with a particular predilection for the House of Cards series. Maybe that’s why he turned his anti-corruption crusade into a political weapon to get rid of his inner enemies, but he didn’t stop his family from amassing a millionaire fortune, as revealed. Bloomberg in 2012. Information which, as could not be. In a way, it has been censored in China, where nothing can obscure the pristine, almost Buddhist image of Xi Jinping, the new Red Emperor.