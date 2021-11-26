Peter Navarro said he wanted Donald Trump to fire Anthony Fauci by saying to strangle this baby in his crib





Former Trade Advisor Peter Navarro made several disparaging comments against Anthony Fauci and former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney while promoting his book.

During a Nov. 24 appearance on Steve Bannons’ War Room: Pandemic show on far-right news site Real Americas Voice, Mr. Navarro said he asked the former president to fire. the country’s top infectious disease expert for managing the Covid-19 pandemic. .

The show is known to provide a platform for several conspiracy theories, including QAnon, during the pandemic.

Mr Navarro claimed to have told Donald Trump to strangle this baby Fauci in his cradle to avoid a Churchill situation with Hitler in the White House, adding that the country’s top infectious disease expert was saved by the former leader of White House cabinet, Mick Mulvaney.

He pointed to the cover of his book In Trump Time, with a photo of himself and the former president, and said it may or may not be me telling the boss to fire Fauci.

Mr Navarro added that he had asked Mr Trump to fire Dr Fauci twice, but to no avail.

Here’s the problem we had, Steve. We had two forces pushing Fauci, Mr. Navarro said.

He pointed to the Big Four in the healthcare bureaucracy, including Alex Azar, former US Secretary of Health, Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health and Steven Hahn, former Food and Drugs Commissioner of the Food and Drugs Administration.

They were all like Fauci was the best thing to ever happen since sliced ​​bread, he said.

Mr Navarro, however, claimed that more than the bureaucracy, it was Mr Mulvaney who was afraid of having Dr Fauci fired.

The biggest news here was the coward from the office of the Chief of Staff. Acting chief Mick Mulvaney and the press shop were shaking in their knees that they could take a hit if Fauci was fired, Mr Navarro said, in scathing comments against Mr Mulvaney.

I don’t blame the chief for not following my advice. What am I, Steve? I’m like the commerce and economics guy. Meanwhile, he takes care of everything … When Mulvaney-ites and the press people went, no, we can’t fire him [Fauci], flashback, he added.

I’m going, no no, it’s like Churchill with Hitler. Strangle that baby Fauci in his crib. Tear off the bandage. I lost that. If I had known everything about Kennedy’s book then, I would have blown it up, he said, referring to Robert F Kennedy Jrs’s book The Real Anthony Fauci, which accuses the expert of the spread of the Covid pandemic.

Dr Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been constantly attacked by several conservatives throughout the pandemic.

Mr Navarro, in his book, alleged that Dr Fauci was responsible for the spread of the disease, while propagating the conspiracy theory that Covid-19 was a biological weapon developed as a genetically engineered virus from a Wuhan laboratory, without offering any evidence.

Mr. Navarro has committed repeated attacks against Dr. Fauci in the past. In March, he blamed Dr Fauci for the pandemic and said Fauci is the father of the current virus. Faucis the guy.

Mr Navarro had also regularly fought with senior White House health officials during his time there. In April 2020, he said he was qualified to measure the effectiveness of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine against Covid-19 because he was a social science researcher although he did not have a medical degree.

