Constitution Day: Dynastic parties are a matter of concern for those committed to the Constitution, says Prime Minister Modi

Tearing up opposition parties who boycotted Constitution Day celebrations in parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that “family parties” which have themselves lost their democratic qualities cannot defend the democracy of the country. country.

Speaking at the event, Modi said the country is “not ready” to listen to those who “question” the need to set aside a day to celebrate the adoption of the Constitution to which the Council is attached. name of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

“When a political party loses its own democratic character, how can it protect democracy? Today, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, look to the four corners of India, the country is advancing towards a crisis which should worry any individual who respects the Constitution and who comes from the dynastic parties. Political parties – party for the family, party for the family, and I don’t need to elaborate. It is against the principles of the Constitution, quite the opposite of what the Constitution tells us, “said the Prime Minister.

Many opposition parties, including Congress, Trinamool Congress, RJD, DMK, left-wing parties and AAP, skipped the event, which was chaired by President Ram Nath Kovind. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, President OM Birla were also present on the occasion.

“This event was not that of any government, nor of any political party, nor of any Prime Minister. The Speaker is the pride of the House. It is a worthy position. It is a question of the dignity of Babasaheb Ambedkar, the dignity of the Constitution, ”Modi said.

Modi qualified his remarks by saying that he was not against more than one individual of a family in politics. He also called on people to raise awareness against dynastic politics, calling it the “greatest threat” to the functioning of a healthy democracy.

“On the merit and blessing of the people, more than one person from the same family can enter politics, that does not make a party dynastic. But a family-led party, generation after generation, with the family controlling all aspects of the party, is the greatest threat to a healthy democracy.

“Today, Constitution Day, I would like to appeal to every citizen who has confidence in the Constitution, that there is a need for awareness in the country. There was an experience in Japan. We have seen in Japan that a handful of political families dominate the system. Someone was in charge of preparing the citizens, of bringing into the system people outside the political families. It was a success, it took 30 to 40 years but it had to be done, ”said the Modi.

November 26 has been celebrated annually as Constitution Day since 2015. On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India, which entered into force on January 26, 1950.

In his speech, the Prime Minister said that even the idea of ​​devoting a day to the name of the Constitution, “which should have started after independence but some people failed”, had met with resistance.

“I remember when I was speaking to the House in 2015 on the 125th anniversary of BR Ambedkar and making that announcement, even then there was resistance. Where did you bring November 26 from? Why are you doing this, what was the need? This country is not ready to listen to such things where the name of Ambedkar is attached. And even now it is a matter of concern not to commemorate this occasion, ”the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister added that under the current circumstances, when political differences often relegate “the national interest to the background”, drafting even a page of the Constitution seems difficult.

“Imagine what would have happened if we had been given the task of writing the Constitution today. Despite the long shadows of the independence movement, the wave of patriotism and the horrors of partition, the national interest was paramount and was the mantra on everyone’s mind then. In today’s context, I don’t know if we could have written even a page of the Constitution, because over time politics has had such an impact that even the national interest sometimes takes a back seat, ”Modi said.

The prime minister said the founding fathers worked together despite representing different schools of thought with the “belief that the national interest is paramount”.

By the way, Prime Minister Modi made similar remarks in his Constitution Day 2015 speech on the Lok Sabha prosecutor’s office. He went on to say that today’s lawmakers would be locked into disputes even if asked to choose drawings and paintings that are in the Constitution.

“Today, our electoral love for a party has grown so strong that outside of the Constitution we will not even be able to unanimously choose from there drawings and paintings. There will be objections against each image, against the colors used in the images. If we keep this in mind, we will achieve what these great minds have achieved… it is a reality today that we are not able to make perfect laws, ”Modi said in 2015.