Apprentice catches up with Donald Trump: video footage ends up in court

The apprentice catches up with Donald Trump. Video recordings of the reality show should be made available to a legal team.

Los Angeles – The series has already made Donald Trump very famous. In “The Apprentice,” the billionaire heir, who was then still known as a promiscuous real estate broker, let young people fight for jobs at his company. If you didn’t convince Trump, Donald said, “You’re fired! Even though they have never been hired. Expression has become his trademark, the reality show is a real success.

Because the Trump Organization is a family business, and because it was good for the quota for “The Apprentice,” Donald Trump invited his children from his first marriage to the show over and over again over ten seasons. Ivanka Trump and her brothers Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. were among those allowed to counsel their father at times. The final decision as to who will receive the $ 250,000 prize and work at the Trump Organization, of course, was made by the Patriarch himself. Donald Trump left no doubt about it.

Donald Trump: Erst Reality-Star bei The Apprentice, dann US-President

The show was a success. The first season reached an audience of over 20 million people in the United States alone. Donald Trump hosted the show until 2015. Then he turned to politics in the 2016 election. The rest is well known and makes the chapter “The Apprentice” in the book look like Trump’s life to a footnote.

Donald Trump, again fiery presenter of the reality show The Apprentice.

© Imago Images

It is precisely this funote – like so many others – that Donald Trump now seems to be catching up with. Because Tuesday, November 23, 2021, a New York court ruled that the Los Angeles-based film studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) should make all of The Apprentice’s film recordings available to a team of lawyers. . In particular, the so-called outtakes, that is, material that was not shown on the TV show, is now of interest to lawyers.

Did Donald Trump knowingly deceive the guests of The Apprentice?

The background is a lawsuit against the Trump family. She is said to have deliberately lured people into a trap with the cast. The show’s attendees and audience have been repeatedly asked to invest in a company called ACN. It was touted as a tech company of the future, even though the company was already in financial difficulty at the time.

This, in turn, has not been told to the public, according to the US news portal Daily Beast. Trump sold a dream to people – especially people who were in financial trouble, were very desperate and therefore receptive to any promise of success as Trump embodied, according to the complaint.

Donald Trump and The Apprentice Outtakes – What’s Next?

The complaint was filed by four people in 2018. It could take several weeks to view the footage, according to the Daily Beast. Regarding the releases of “The Apprentice”, there have always been other rumors in the past. Former candidate and later White House employee Omarosa Manigault claimed Donald Trump could be heard in tapes of the show as he allegedly spoke racially about individual attendees. That, at least, would explain the great opposition that lawyers for the Trump family have raised to viewing the footage.

It remains to be seen whether the denunciations will ever be shown to a wider audience than just a group of lawyers. If there was a negotiation, however, it would likely be public. The outtakes of The Apprentice with Donald Trump would then be part of the process. But don’t make popcorn right away, there is still time. The competent judge has scheduled the start of a possible procedure for the year 2023. (Daniel Dillmann)

