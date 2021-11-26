On the way for the walk to Boris Johnson Land

Luckily my own kids were too old for Peppa Pig World when it opened about 10 years ago, but I’ve had my share of being dragged to other theme parks in the pouring rain or sweltering heat. . So I found myself in a rare moment of sympathy for the Prime Minister when he spoiled his Monday morning speech on November 22, the day after his weekend was interrupted by a visit to the aforementioned toddler park. .

I don’t want to denigrate Peppa Pig World, especially because I haven’t been there, but it’s not hard to imagine that, on their own, the PM could have found other ways to spend a weekend. It’s not that Boris Johnson lacks a sense of fun or a taste for theme parks. He has spent many happy hours wandering around Zac Goldsmith’s Expensive Foreign Mansion World and Mystery Donor. Luxury mosquito Villa-land. Yet none of these can capture the full British theme park experience in winter.

Our own day trips were more often to Legoland or Chessington World of Adventures, where we stood in long lines and ate awful food. And these are the good ones. Don’t get me started on Gulliver’s World or The Milky Way in Devon.

The first visit to Legoland was quite good. The sun was shining; the spawn was terribly excited. However, with each subsequent wander in the park, the joy crumbled a little more. The only fun in places like this is seeing the excitement on the spawn’s faces as they shake hands with Peppa Pig or stare at the best toys at the gift shop. And even that can dissipate surprisingly quickly when faced with an overly enthusiastic spouse encouraging the little ones to get you taken back. The only thing worse than a wet winter theme park is a coaxing partner to get into the spirit of this outing.

So, as I watched the Prime Minister’s bizarre disaster during a speech at CBI the next morning, for once I only felt kinship for a man trapped on the trail of human misery which is a park of British attractions.

I have to say that if I had spent my Sunday off between Grandpa Pig’s little train and Mr. Potato’s playground, I might have also spoiled a speech in front of the country’s leading trade organization. Johnson pretended to like it, but the subtext was clear: I’m supposed to be the damn prime minister, but I spent the day at the Grampy Rabbit’s Sailing Club. And if I were to suffer, so can you. For his speech was nothing more than the mumbles of a 57-year-old man who spent an extra hour waiting for his turn in Peppa’s balloon adventure and who was damned if he would spend the rest of the day. his day practicing his speech for a bunch of CBI members.

Presumably, the Johnsons at least had access to the Premier Pig Pass, which allowed them to skip all lines on a cold Sunday in November. As a result, we got to see a woolly hat Johnson sitting on a cartoon train that presumably represents the final plans for the Transpennine upgrade. Witnesses also told of his disappointment when Peppa cars did not respond with a satisfactory level of torque when he stepped on the pedal.

At one point in his weird speech, Johnson reflected on how no Whitehall official would ever dream of creating Peppa Pig. It sounds like a curious observation, but undoubtedly true, because, well, why exactly would we want officials to come up with plans for a cartoon pig? Moreover, there is no obvious political scenario in which an official rushes to a much harassed Secretary of State with the immortal words: “I have it, sir, Twirlywoos Town”.

Even so, his line made me think that maybe we need more of this kind of thinking outside the box. The time has come for Boris Johnson Land. The cruelest of you will undoubtedly offer politically sharp rides like Boris’ Brexit Jaunt (temporarily closed for lack of personnel), Half-finished HS2 or Owen Paterson’s Absolutely No-Sleaze Ride.

But I like to think of it as a happy place, a wildly optimistic land where people can come and imagine a nation full of delight. Take a walk on the Bridge from Scotland to Northern Ireland. Climb aboard the new Royal Yacht cruise or visit William Shakespeare Land, where anyone can come and help the Prime Minister complete his long-awaited Bard biography. Stroll through the magically funded Downing Street renovation. Take an upgraded northern train after 2040 or enjoy a nutritious meal in a free port.

Johnson joked that in Peppa Pig World everything worked. The streets are safe, the schools are good, the health care excellent, there are new forms of transportation, and presumably the speeches all come with numbered pages. I’m not sure Peppa Pig would say the same about Boris Johnson Land if she was invited to deliver the CBI speech next year. But its amusement park is still kind of a work in progress.

