UMN 15th Anniversary President Joko Widodo Attends National Webinar





TANGERANG, KOMPAS.TV – To commemorate the 15th anniversary, Nusantara Multimedia University (UMN) hosted a nationality webinar attended by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. In line with the theme “Welcoming 100 Years of Independent Indonesia”, President Jokowi highlighted the important role of society in achieving an advanced Indonesia amid technological upheaval. This role can be achieved through collaboration between government, academia, industry and the wider community. From the world of education, for example, it can be achieved through updating of materials and learning methods. “Perspective technopreneur which is the advantage of UMN is very important to strengthen. Train students to solve social, humanitarian and national problems using technology in innovative and entrepreneurial ways from an environmentally friendly and sustainable perspective, ”said Jokowi. UMN Chancellor Ninok Leksono said UMN is trying to develop existing resources to welcome Indonesia in terms of science and technology and sense of nationality. This is in line with the ideals of the founder of UMN, Jakob Oetama, to educate the life of the nation with character and virtuous character. “The mission is strategic because it aligns with the government’s efforts to transform the country’s economy from a natural resource-based economy to a creative economy. This is where UMN comes into its own in the current era, ”said Ninok. This event also featured five webinar topics, namely “Character Development and Human Resources Towards Indonesia 5.0” by the Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs; “Indonesia as Society 5.0” by MP IV for the digital economy, employment and MSMEs; “Agricultural development 4.0” by the rector of ITB; “ICT Development for Indonesia 5.0” by BRIN Steering Committee; and “Education for Indonesia 5.0” by the Directorate General of Higher Education. This webinar is expected to be a forum for national leaders and academics to express Indonesia’s ideas and direction for the future.

