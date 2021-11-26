PM Modi denounces dynastic politics – If the party has been led for generations by the family …





Constitution Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed parliament this morning. New Delhi: India is heading for a crisis, which is “a matter of great concern” to those who believe in the spirit of democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this morning in an all-out attack on Congress. The Prime Minister blasted “dynastic parties” at the Constitution Day event, which 14 opposition parties ignored a day after Congressman Mallikarjun Kharge held a strategy meeting ahead of the Constitutional session. winter next week. “Party for the family, by the family … need I say more? If a party has been run by a family for several generations, then it is not good for a healthy democracy … look at the political parties of the Kashmir in Kanyakumari, “the Prime Minister said in his speech. “Dynastic parties are a matter of great concern to those who want to protect the Constitution. India is heading for a crisis.” Prime Minister Modi’s comments come as the opposition presents a united front against the government. “By dynastic politics, I don’t mean that more than one member of a family cannot enter politics. No … on the basis of potential, with the blessing of people, people can join politics. But if a political party – generation after generation – is led by one family, it becomes a threat to democracy, ”the prime minister said in a sharp attack on the Gandhis. Footage showed Union Minister Rajanth Singh and others tapping their desks in response. Also in 2015, Prime Minister Modi said, his government faced protests during the first Constitution Day celebration. “‘Why are you doing it … what’s the need?’ they had asked, “he said, slamming the opposition,” The day was meant to pay tribute to BR Ambedkar for what he has done for the country. The Constitution of India, one of the longest in the world, has a preamble, 22 parts with 395 articles and eight annexes. Dr BR Ambedkar played a central role in drafting the Constitution. The Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena and the RJD, among other opposition parties, skipped the key event today, which was attended by President Ram Nath Kovind and Union ministers. “This government – led by the BJP – does not respect the Constitution … They do not govern according to the Constitution but want to celebrate Constitution Day … It is a public relations event that they have started.” said Congressman Manickam Tagore. NDTV earlier today. After Mr Kharge led the opposition meeting on Thursday, all 14 opposition parties are ready to unite against the government, party sources said. “There is no role for the opposition leaders, no proper invitation, and no place or permission to speak at this event,” Khare told NDTV this afternoon, targeting the government. . Regarding the differences with the Trinamool Congress and the change of camp of MPs from Meghalaya, he said: “This is not a personal matter, it is about respecting our role. We will work together on a multitude of issues, including inflation. “ Parliament is expected to have a rocky start to the winter session next week.

