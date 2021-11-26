Thousands of Indian farmers celebrate 1 year of key events





NEW DELHI (AP) Thousands of jubilant Indian farmers waving green and white flags on Friday marked the anniversary of their movement by celebrating a victory that forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw three farm laws which, according to the farmers, would drastically reduce their income and leave it to the mercy of the companies. Using tractors, jeeps and cars, farmers in states neighboring New Delhi converged on highways on the outskirts of the capital last November, braving a harsh winter, a scorching summer and a devastating coronavirus wave. . Farmer groups continue to camp, mainly at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points with New Delhi, waiting for the laws to be formally withdrawn in a parliamentary session scheduled to begin next week. Rakesh Tikait, one of the main agricultural leaders, said he also wanted the government to guarantee guaranteed prices for certain essential crops, such as wheat and rice, a system introduced in the 1960s to help India consolidate its food reserves and avoid shortages. He demanded that the government set up a committee to settle their claim. We will not leave until our other requests are met, he said. The government did not react immediately. Lal Kumar, a 42-year-old farmer, said Modi had accepted defeat. With his low farm income, Kumar said he was unable to properly care for his family. Farmers feared that the laws now withdrawn had left them at the mercy of companies that would have no legal obligation to pay them guaranteed prices. For the Modis government, the protests were its biggest challenge to date. Experts say key state elections in February-March could be a major reason for Modis to be overthrown. Farmers are the most influential electoral bloc in India and politicians have long considered it unwise to alienate them. Next year’s elections will cover Uttar Pradesh, the states of Uttarakhand and Punjab, India’s largest and most populous, where the Modis party hopes to win them back or consolidate their rule. All three states have a large farming population, particularly the Punjab. The Modis Bharatiya Janati party is in charge in Uttar Pradesh but is under immense pressure for its response to the pandemic and the struggling economy. If farmers desert his party, it will not only reduce his chances of forming state government for a second term, but also weaken his chances of securing an overwhelming majority in the 2024 national election. In the past year, dozens of farmers have died of suicide, inclement weather and COVID-19 during protests, which have garnered international support. The protest was largely peaceful. However, violence erupted on January 26 when thousands of farmers stormed New Delhi’s historic Red Fort and briefly recaptured it and hoisted a Sikh religious flag. Most are members of the Sikh minority. At least one protester died and several were injured, as were more than 390 police officers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-business-health-india-new-delhi-3b8eaf3f13122f28a8367894691996d8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos