Taiwan should have no illusions about US, says China

BEIJING – There is no room for compromise on Taiwan and the United States should have no illusions about it, China’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday, adding that Washington had recently made a series of “provocations” on several issues.

China says the issue of Taiwan, which it claims as Chinese territory, is most sensitive in its relations with the United States, the country which is also Taiwan’s largest international donor and arms supplier.

Strong differences over Taiwan persisted in a virtual meeting https://www.reuters.com/world/biden-raised-concerns-over-xinjiang-tibet-hong-kong-xi-warns-taiwan-red-line -2021-11 -16 earlier this month between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi said those in Taiwan who seek independence, and their supporters in the United States, “are playing with fire.”

Asked at a monthly press briefing in Beijing to comment on Sino-U.S. Military relations in light of the talks, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said having a healthy and stable relationship was good. for both and for what the world expected.

China is willing to maintain trade and cooperation with the United States, he added.

“However, for a while the US side said a lot of irresponsible things and did a lot of provocative things on Taiwan, the South China Sea and close reconnaissance by warships and planes,” Wu said.

China has principles for the development of relations between the two armies, that is, its sovereignty, dignity and fundamental interests cannot be violated, he added.

“Especially on the Taiwan question, China has no room for compromise, and the American side should not be deluding itself about it.”

Democratic-ruled Taiwan has denounced China for its increased diplomatic and military pressure to try to force the island to accept Chinese sovereignty.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has pledged to defend the island and says only her people can decide their future.

