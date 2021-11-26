Die-hard Erdogan critic to become German agriculture minister





The German Greens have appointed a politician of Turkish origin, Cem Ozdemir, former co-chairman of the party, as the country’s new agriculture minister. Ozdemir is a senior Green politician representing the reformist wing of the party whose parents came from Turkey to Germany as “guest workers” in the 1960s. He is known for his harsh criticism of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his autocratic regime in his country and his activities in Europe. On October 31, Ozdemir accused Erdogan of promoting Islamist terrorism in Europe. “President Erdogan is constantly adding fuel to the fire and contributing to violence and terrorism,” he said. Previously, he had accused Erdogan of manipulating people of Turkish descent in Europe, referring to election rallies he had organized among the diaspora in European cities before various European governments banned such events. In a 2017 television interview, Ozdemir said that any attempt to create a “parallel society in Germany” must be stopped immediately. Too many supporters of the Turkish opposition… fear being insufficiently protected in Germany. I think we have to make it clear that we will not tolerate any such thing. I think Germany is a little too naive in this regard ”, Ozdemir said, reaffirming its own support for the Turkish opposition, rights movements and civil society. Ozdemir, 55, was born into a Turkic-Cherk family who emigrated to Germany from the Anatolian city of Tokat. Ozdemir himself was born in Germany. He joined the German Greens when he was only 16 and at 29 he was elected Member of the Bundestag. He led the German Greens between 2008 and 2018. In the last general election on September 26, he won a record 40 percent of the vote in his local constituency in Stuttgart. He will be the second Turkish federal minister of German origin after Aydan Ozoguz of the Social Democrats, SDP, Minister of Migration, Refugees and Integration between 2013 and 2018. Ozdemir will also be the only federal minister of immigrant origin in the new center-left German government. The new government will be led by Social Democrats Olaf Scholz after the electoral defeat of the center-right Christian Democratic Union, CDU, under outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel. On Monday, the SPD, Free Liberal Democrats, FDP and Greens announced a coalition government, but the names of the Green candidates for five ministries were postponed until Friday following an internal dispute over the cabinet post of Ozdemir. Party boards have now finally approved Ozdemir as the green candidate for agriculture minister. In the last general election in Germany, 18 politicians with family roots in Turkey won seats in the Bundestag, mostly from left-wing parties. Germany’s Turkish community, 3 to 5 million strong, is the largest Turkish community outside of Turkey in Europe. Germany has a total population of just over 83 million people.

