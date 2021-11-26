Trump lawyers forced to pay to promote 2020 election lies





As the holiday season begins, let’s raise a glass, pestle, latke, or all three! to a Colorado magistrate by the name of N. Reid Neureiter.

Earlier this week, Neureiter ordered two lawyers to pay almost $ 190,000 to the defendants they were targeting in a baseless and irresponsible trial alleging fraud in the November 2020 election, a totally flawless exercise that has resulted in the clear and irrefutable defeat of the 45th Nations President.

Heres hopes the U.S. District Court judge’s action sets a precedent that spreads widely across the country, as former President Trump and his enablers continue to push the big lie of widespread voter fraud and seek to undermine the legitimacy of the current CEO.

It is one thing to market this lie to stifle donors, save the velvet ego of former presidents, or build an audience on Fox News, OAN or other Trumpaganda media. Things are different in a court of law, and should be.

Lawyers Gary D. Fielder and Ernest John Walker filed a lawsuit in Denver in December 2020, supposedly on behalf of 160 million US voters, alleging a massive plot to steal the 2020 election. They accused, among others , Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Dominion Voting Systems, a manufacturer of voting equipment and a favorite target of the tin foil hats crowd. The lawyers have asked for $ 160 billion in damages, and why not?

The case was a surprise! dismissed in April, but Neureiter was not done with the disputed duo. He called the lawyers for a hearing last summer to consider possible sanctions. He asked if this had occurred to co-counsel Walker, a former government lawyer; Fielder, a former local prosecutor that they were being used by Trump to spread his selfish propaganda?

Neureiter observed, according to the Washington Post, that Trump’s own attorney general William Barr and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency were among many election monitors who found no evidence of widespread fraud or tampering with the machine. vote. That, Neureiter told lawyers, should have been a red light or at least a flashing yellow light that further investigation was deserved before they filed their stupid lawsuit.

But Fielder said the two believed in good faith the election was stolen by Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats, based on theories put forward by various other attorneys and Trump allies, including the MyPillow CEO and the Fabulist. Mike Lindell.

These are serious allegations, Fielder said, made by serious people.

(While they were there, Fielder and his co-counsel could have looked at the work of Dr. Seuss, who had some interesting and authoritative things to say about Lorax and Sneetches, who would have held so much water and benefited their case .)

Neureiter issued a scathing rebuke in his decision on Monday, ordering Fielder and Walker to pay various sums to Facebook (since renamed Meta), Dominion Voting Systems and others.

I believe that rather than a legitimate use of the legal system to seek redress for redressable grievances, this lawsuit was used to manipulate gullible members of the public and stir up public disturbance, the judge wrote. To that extent, this trial was an abuse of the legal system and interference in the machinery of government. For all these reasons, I believe that an allocation of significant sanctions is deserved.

Fielder responded with a statement calling the judges ‘decision unfathomable and noted that Neureiters’ dismissal of the underlying case had been appealed.

We are not going to stop fighting for the people’s right to vote in free and fair presidential elections, Fielder said. It is the cross on which to die.

How chivalrous.

For the record, many state and federal judges, including some benched by Trump, have dismissed more than 50 baseless lawsuits challenging the election and its outcome. (Besides the deception involved, there is also the issue of obstructing a very overburdened court system with clearly frivolous and time-consuming prosecutions. Some civilian litigants wait years to see the interior of a courtroom.)

In August, a Michigan federal judge sanctioned Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and other Trump attorneys for filing one of those many specious lawsuits. In addition to imposing legal fees, the judge ordered them to attend electoral law classes and urged their bars to investigate the suspension or dismissal of the lawyers.

Earlier in the summer, New York’s highest court temporarily suspended Rudolph W. Giulianis’ law license for his role in peddling the procrastination of former presidents.

But Giuliani and other Trump henchmen have repeatedly shown that they don’t care about things like truthfulness, integrity, personal dignity, and whatever is left of their sullied reputation.

For this reason, it’s worth a toast to Neureiters’ decision to put a price tag on the Trumps Big Lie spread. Maybe dollars and cents will prove to be a deterrent.

Cheers.

