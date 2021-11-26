Low-key party patron in the high-level Peng Shuai scandal. Who is former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli

One of the last assignments Zhang Gaoli worked on was overseeing preparations for the upcoming Olympic Winter Games in Beijing. But Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai’s claims that Zhang – now 75 years old and four decades her senior – had forced her into having sex with him and concerns about the fate and well-being of the double Grand Slam doubles winner led to calls for a boycott of the flagship event. One person was strangely absent from the media storm that hit the case, Zhang himself. Here’s what we know about the former vice premier, once among China’s most powerful men.

How powerful is Zhang Gaoli?

At the time of his retirement about three years ago, Zhang was a senior vice premier and a member of the all-powerful Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China Politburo, the inner circle of party leaders who rule the country, where he shared a seat with none other than Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Prior to his retirement, Zhang led a Beijing Games task force and was closely involved in multiple aspects of the organization of the event. It also hosted the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach in 2016.

But the Winter Olympics project was only part of Zhang’s heavy job profile, he was also in charge of key economic policy as well as Xi’s Belt and Road signing initiative. He also oversaw the implementation of major national infrastructure projects, according to the reports.

However, although he was vice premier under Xi and a member of the Politburo standing committee with him, he was considered closer to outgoing Prime Minister Li Keqiang and former President Jiang Zemin, who controls so- saying Shanghai faction of the Chinese Communist Party. Party and is considered to exercise considerable influence in the corridors of power in China.

Zhang “was able to rise through the ranks thanks to the patronage of powerful leaders,” said political analyst Willy Lam of the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Japan time.

What was the trajectory of Zhang’s rise to power?

Zhang’s story attests to the possibilities offered by the Chinese Communist Party’s silent and loyal service. Zhang does not come for the money. He was born in 1946 to a farming family in Jinjiang, a small seaside village in Fujian Province, southeast China. Chinese state media say he grew up in poverty after his father died before the age of three, and had to participate in farming and fishing from an early age to help his life. mother.

According to an official profile published in 2013, Zhang graduated from the Economics Department of Xiamen University in 1970 but, after graduation, joined the Maoming Petroleum Company in neighboring Guangdong province “as a ‘elevator’. His rise, in the meantime, through the party ranks meant that he became boss of the oil company and, ultimately, vice-governor of the province itself in 1988.

As part of Deng Xiaoping’s efforts to reverse the country’s economic situation, reform was the watchword for China in the 1980s. Zhang’s slogan official profile notes that he “always stressed the need to resolve the difficulties and ongoing problems through reforms” and that in the 1980s, as deputy governor of Guangdong, he “took the initiative to implement electricity price reforms to deal with electricity shortages “. Such achievements brought him to the attention of party leaders and he was appointed to rule Shenzhen, where Deng had established a special economic zone and which was one of the fastest growing Chinese cities in the time.

In the early 2000s, Zhang was transferred to Shandong. His proximity to the highest ruling spheres and the seat of power in Beijing was underlined by his appointment in 2007 as head of the Tianjin party, an important port city near the Chinese capital. And it was in Tianjin that he would have started his affair with Peng.

In 2012, Zhang was promoted to the Politburo Standing Committee and Peng says that was when he broke contact with her.

Although older than Xi and seemingly closer to Jiang Zemin’s clique, Zhang’s rise to the highest echelons of power under Xi is attributed to the absence of any corruption scandals against him and his low profile. he maintained throughout his political career.

“There was nothing exceptional about him. He is a standard technocrat trained and cultivated by the Chinese Communist Party system. He had no notable accomplishments, nor was he involved in any particular scandals – he had been a bland figure without any controversy, ”said Deng Yuwen, former editor of an official party newspaper. CNN.

He is married to Kang Jie, who was a colleague in his days in Guangdong, with his official profile saying that he “enjoys reading books, playing tennis and chess” in his spare time.

Where has Zhang been after his retirement?

Reports say that Zhang’s last public appearance was on July 1 of this year, when he attended a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. Reports say that Zhang – in line with the expected party line for retired officials – has kept a low profile and mostly remained out of public view after stepping down from his official positions.

However, about three years ago – according to an article by Peng detailing his allegations against Zhang which have since been taken from the Chinese internet – he invited her to play tennis in Beijing. After the match, Peng says that she accompanied Zhang and his wife to their home, where she was forced to have sex with Zhang, his wife accepting the husband’s advances.

While Peng in her post also reportedly acknowledged that she had feelings for Zhang, she also pointed out the tensions in the relationship. “You were always afraid that I would hide a tape recorder. You will certainly deny it or else you will go so far as to attack me, ”she wrote.

As the scandal spread outside of China and threatened the success of the Winter Olympics he had helped organize, Zhang stuck to the same formula that fueled his rise in China, to shut up and to remain out of sight of the public as long as it is still in existence. unknown while keeping a studious silence.

