Brookfield abandons sale of UK port group sought by Boris Johnson ally





Brookfield Asset Management has called off the sale of a UK port company engaged in a legal battle with one of Boris Johnson’s closest allies, Tees Valley Conservative Mayor Ben Houchen. PD Ports, which operates Teesport in the north-east of England, will remain in Brookfield’s hands after a lengthy sales process fails. The South Tees Development Corporation, which Houchen chairs, made an offer to take over PD Ports after Brookfield put it up for sale. For Houchen, the site was an important part of a plan for a government-backed free port designed to regenerate the local area. Brookfield has been running an auction for PD Ports for several months, attracting interest from Peel Ports and Macquarie, as well as Houchen’s STDC, which had named Northumberland Estates and the Pension Insurance Corporation as potential funders. “PD Ports is a great company that has performed very well under Brookfield ownership and continues to have exceptional long-term growth prospects,” said a spokesperson for Brookfield. “The recent process has strengthened our belief in the business, and we have made the decision to remain invested in PD Ports rather than selling the asset.” STDC has separately sued PD Ports in an attempt to prevent it from using two of the three access routes to Teesport, although the main one remains unaffected. In May, PD Ports accused the company of using the lawsuit “to get a ransom discount” so it could buy the company cheaply. The company denies this. Brookfield had hoped PD Ports would bring in up to £ 2 billion. But someone familiar with STDC’s offer told the Financial Times last month that offers between £ 1.1 billion and £ 1.4 billion were “more realistic.” Buying PD ports for more than £ 1.5 billion would risk turning them into a ‘millstone’ around the company’s neck, according to a person familiar with Peel Port’s strategy. PD Ports’ business performance deteriorated during the sales process, two people familiar with the matter said. Houchen’s election as Tory mayor has made him a key figure in the party’s plans to win support from the hearts of Labor in the north of England. People familiar with his thinking said last month that his regeneration plans would be slower and more expensive if he couldn’t purchase PD ports. A spokesperson for Houchen declined to comment directly on Brookfield’s decision to end the sale, but denied it would hurt the mayor’s hopes for a freeport – part of his plan to regenerate much of Teesside . Since Brexit, Johnson has made free ports low-tax areas considered to be outside the UK for customs purposes, meaning that goods or components can enter duty-free, although they may result in rights when exported. With additional reporting by Jim Pickard in London

