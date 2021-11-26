Meituan posts biggest loss since 2018 as headwinds increase in China





(Bloomberg) – Meituan has announced its biggest loss in three years, weighed down by a deadly antitrust investigation, a surge in investment and growing competition from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Bloomberg’s Most Read The Chinese food delivery giant said on Friday that revenue for the September quarter had climbed to 48.8 billion yuan ($ 7.6 billion), according to analysts’ estimates. The net loss widened to nearly 10 billion yuan, from a projected 7 billion yuan, after the company was fined 3.44 billion yuan for violating antitrust rules. This is the largest loss since the third quarter of 2018. Beijing’s large-scale tech crackdown – spanning areas from e-commerce to fintech, data security, extracurricular education, and the gig economy – has taken a heavy toll on China’s biggest internet companies . Tencent Holdings Ltd. This month announced its weakest quarterly sales growth since going public in 2004, while Alibaba slashed its revenue outlook for fiscal 2022. In response, companies are stepping up investment in new ventures such as community-based e-commerce and technology, fueling competition for leaders like Meituan. In October, the antitrust regulator fined Meituan $ 530 million for violating antimonopoly laws, a lower penalty than some investors had anticipated. The company was also invited to improve its commission mechanism, to guarantee the rights of its partner restaurants and to strengthen the protection of delivery people. Read more: Meituan antitrust sanction What Bloomberg Intelligence Says: Meituan could struggle to meet consensus estimates for a 1.4 percentage point year-over-year gain in food delivery operating margin in the fourth quarter, according to our calculations. The 16-21 basis point declines in commission and monetization rates in the third quarter from a year ago reflect more intense competition, especially from Alibabas Ele.me, within the industry in China continental. This will likely limit the company’s ability to charge more for services, as cost increases persist through December. The story continues – Catherine Lim and Tiffany Tam, analysts Click here for search But headwinds remain, even with the conclusion of the antitrust investigation. Chinese President Xi Jinping presented a vision for achieving common prosperity and redistributing wealth, an effort that could force tech giants like Meituan to offer more concessions to his vast army of workers in concert. Rules announced in July forced food delivery platforms to improve working conditions, including optimizing routes, setting reasonable delivery times and allowing drivers to participate in social security. The State Administration for Market Regulation also issued a scathing rebuke this month against so-called platform companies that have embarked on buying community groups, fueling fears that the industry becomes the next target for regulators. These large companies could hamper the normal development of supply chain networks, their discounts could disrupt the order of market prices and they could affect social stability by crowding out small hawkers and stall owners, SAMR said. Community e-commerce – where local agents buy groceries and small items at reduced prices on behalf of neighborhood residents – was Meituan’s biggest area of ​​investment in the second quarter, executives told analysts in August. Following the regulatory review, Meituan is moving away from its Food + Platform strategy to focus on Retail + Technology, according to media reports. CEO Wang Xing is reshuffling the company to focus on new drivers such as community group purchasing, as well as investing in new technologies such as autonomous vehicles and drone delivery. (Updates with analyst comments from fifth paragraph) Bloomberg Businessweek Most Read 2021 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/meituan-posts-widest-loss-since-093542725.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos