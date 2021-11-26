Pakistan: who is the secret voice that sparked the political crisis in Imran Khan





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has spoken on an issue that has sparked much controversy in the country in recent days.

Khan said it was a dramatic story that would grab public attention. He said this was aimed at disrupting investigations into former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, accused of corruption.

Sharif and his family face a lawsuit after it emerged that they were part of a corruption scandal published in the Panama Papers.

What is the secret voice that spreads?

The speech, which sparked a political crisis, was reportedly recorded by former Pakistani justice minister Mian Saqib Nisar, who was overheard telling someone that “Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz must be arrested”. again.

Photo credit, AFP / GETTY IMAGES

Photo caption,

Nawaz Sharif denies any wrongdoing

As the voice heard, the person described as Judge Nisar said, “If I speak honestly, unfortunately we have been given techniques that tell us the decisions we make. So we were given everything. Imran Khan should “I was ordered to hand over power to Imran Khan.”

The audio, which was posted on the Fact Focus website, also indicates that the recorder said Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, was also among those to be detained, although there was no have no evidence to support the claims.

Another person on the phone with the speakerphone can be heard saying, “Maryam cannot be punished”.

Judge Nisar reportedly said: “Yes, that is true. I have also told my colleagues that this issue needs to be addressed, but they do not agree with me. The judiciary will not be independent. It ‘s not going to be independent. so is exactly what you said. “

What did Judge Nisar say about this?

Photo credit, EPA

Photo caption,

Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Shari and his party have asked the former chief justice to explain what is going on and reveal who forced him to make decisions, Prime Minister Imran Khan.

However, Judge Nisar denied that the vote was his, calling it “fraudulent.”

Speaking to Pakistani newspaper Dawn, he said: “I have never told anyone about it and I am not the only one to be heard.”

The vote sparked a new row between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Maryan Nawaz, who are already embroiled in political tensions.

Mr Khan says corruption during his 25 years in politics has been a major problem in Pakistan and still exists in the country.

