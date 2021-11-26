Syrian Kurdish commander says Biden can advance peace in Turkey

Mazlum Kobane led northern and eastern Syria to a resounding victory over ISIS. Now the Kurdish commander calls on his partners in this fight to support him in an equally ambitious diplomatic feat: to end Turkey’s decades-long war against its armed Kurdish resistance movement, a conflict that threatens to destroy everything that northern and eastern Syria built.

Kobane is now Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the coalition of Kurdish, Arab and Syriac armed groups that liberated more Syrian territory from ISIS than any other actor in the conflict. As the state’s armies collapsed and large Syrian and Iraqi cities fell under ISIS control in 2014, he was among the leaders of a spectacular resistance.

Fighters in his then command the People’s Protection Units (YPG) ensured a safe passage to Syria for Yazidi refugees fleeing the genocide in the Iraqi province of Sinjar and successfully defended the Syrian Kurdish border town. besieged by Kobane. This earned them the international support of the new coalition against ISIS, which continues to this day.

Yet the shared history of northern and eastern Syria omits one essential fact: fighting the jihadist group was neither the original goal of the YPG nor even its main objective. The YPG, and later the SDF, were created to defend the peoples of the region and the experience of self-determination they began in the early days of the Syrian crisis.

The appearance of ISIS was an existential threat to the people and the project. It was also an enemy of northern and eastern Syria shared with regional and world powers. But today, the main threat to the region and its ambitious goals has a seat at the UN and donors in Western capitals.

A newly expansionist and militarist Turkey, under the leadership of far-right President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has made the Kurdish people its primary targets at home and abroad.

Since Erdogan abandoned peace talks in 2015 with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), an armed political movement fighting for the autonomy and rights of Turkey nearly 20 million Kurds, Erdogan has imprisoned tens of thousands of civilians accused of politicized terrorism, brought de facto military regime in Kurdish cities, and started new wars abroad.

A failed coup attempt in July 2016 sparked a second crackdown, this time targeting not only the Kurds, but all opponents of the Erdogan regime. Turkey now ranks among the top three countries in the world that have experienced the greatest democratic decline in the past decade.

These aggravating crises could now catch up with the Erdogan government. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is fall in the polls. The Turkish economy continues to deteriorate, arousing public discontent.

As Erdogan threatens a new military operation in Syria in a last ditch effort to bolster nationalist support, the SDF, the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) and the two million people who living in their territory were caught off guard. the center of an authoritarian storm that is brewing.

The Kurdish issue in Turkey is having an impact on our regions, says Kobane, simple and measured, in a rare interview from a military base on the ground in northern and eastern Syria. No matter where the Kurds are, Kurdish issues are all interconnected and linked to each other.

One of the reasons this is true is simple geography: the Syrian-Turkish border is a recent imposition, only about a century old. Kurdish communities torn apart and forced to become Syrians and Turks have not forgotten this.

Some Kurdish towns have been split in two, he explains. We see it at the border nowhere else in a Kurdish town, the railway crosses it in the center, and divides it into two towns … there are tribal links, community links, between the Kurds of these two regions. .

And from this geographical fact follows a political fact: the Turkish state has always been the enemy of the Kurds. So when they attack the Kurds in Turkey, they also attack the Kurds here.

When the conflict in Turkey between the Kurds fighting for their rights and the Turkish state escalates, the Turkish state becomes angry. They are starting to attack the Kurds on this side of the border, Kobane continues, referring to the invasion and occupation of Afrin in 2018 and Ras al-Ain in 2019.

These attacks destroyed the relative calm and stability in the two regions. Afrin was previously untouched by the Syrian war, coming under Kurdish control in 2011. Ras al-Ain was the site of a first YPG victory over Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda, in 2013.

In both regions, the unique participatory political structures of AANES had flourished. Several languages ​​were recognized and used in education. Religious diversity was celebrated. More women served in government and defense forces than in any opposition or government region in the country.

But the Turk Occupation everything changes. Hundreds of thousands of people, not only Kurds, but also Yazidis, Syriacs, Armenians and other non-Arab and non-Muslim communities who had coexisted under the ANSA fled their terrorized homes. jihadist militias supported by Turkey, some of which include former ISIS operatives, are now looting homes and farmland, kidnapping and torturing civilians for profit, and resorting to violent internal strife over their ill-gotten spoils of war. The abuse and harassment of women is so widespread that many refuse to leave their homes out of fear.

The Turkish leaders justify this catastrophe by claiming that they are targeting the PKK under the same pretext that they use to target the Kurdish civil opposition at home. In one particularly revealing case, dozens of pro-peace Kurdish politicians from the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) are currently facing terrorism charges for protest against ISIS attack against the Syrian Kurds in 2014.

In such a political environment, Kobane says it will be very difficult for Turkey to have good relations with northern and eastern Syria. Yet at the same time, he sees a clear way out.

When the Kurds of Turkey and the Turkish state were engaged in a peace process and a ceasefire, from 2013 to 2016, we, the Kurds of Syria, also had good relations with Turkey. Our politicians used to visit Turkey and meet their officials. There were good relations between us and them during this period of the peace process, he explains.

If the international community puts pressure on Turkey to announce a ceasefire, seeks to defuse and relaunch a peaceful process, return to the negotiating table again and start a dialogue with the Kurds to resolve their problems in Turkey, I think this is one of the options available for the resolution of the Kurdish question in Turkey.

When asked if he thought this was something the United States, with its diplomatic relations with Turkey and the Syrian Kurds, could do, Kobanes’ point of view is clear.

Of course, this is what we believe. To be more specific, we believe that only the United States can solve this problem, for some of the reasons you mentioned the United States is also working with them and with us.

What Kobane is asking for would be a marked change in American policy vis-à-vis the Kurdish question of Turkey.

The United States did little to engage in the latest peace process, let alone when Erdogan plunged his country back into war. record levels of arms and military aid. To this day, turkeys full stock of fighter jets is of American descent.

Turkey has used his American weapons to commit serious human rights violations against Kurds and other minorities, including the razing of nearly 4,000 villages, the shift millions of civilians and airstrikes on known civilian targets.

On the other hand, the PKK is today best known for its key role in the fight against Daesh. Unlike Turkey, whose security forces Kurdish and Armenian demonstrators targeted a few blocks from the White House in 2017, the group has never committed an act of violence on American soil.

Despite this, the United States still classifies the PKK as a terrorist organization. In 2018, the State Department implemented multi-million dollar bounties against terrorism for three of its leaders, a move criticized by Kurdish communities. and their allies worldwide.

There are now signs, however, that ending Turkey’s longest endless war and reexamining the destabilizing role of the United States in its continuation has been recorded as common sense policy.

Congress takes the lead, with new legislation condemning the imprisonment of pro-peace activists and politicians in Turkey and calling for peace and democracy in the country. Members working at block sale of F-16 jets and drone parts in Turkey have expressed concerns about the use of this technology against Kurdish communities in the region. The 2019 Syria Study Group final report said the United States should encourage the resumption of the Turkey-PKK peace talks, which offer the best possibility of leading to a detente between Turkey and the SDF.

For its part, the PKK declared that it would not oppose a change of American position on its struggle.

We have often talked about the influence of the United States on the Turkish state and the role it could play in a democratic solution to the Kurdish question, the co-president of the Union of Kurdistan Communities (KCK) Cemil Bayik noted in a May interview with ANF News. Yes [the U.S.] plays a role in preventing the slaughter of the Kurds, why would we refuse this?