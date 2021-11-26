Lincoln Project’s desire for Trump to come forward again leaves observers disgusted and surprised: “Completely desperate”





Media Headlines November 26

the Washington Post is criticized for a tweet saying the Waukesha massacre was "caused by an SUV," New York Times workers pushing for a boycott of its Wirecutter service while on vacation, and Seth Rogen goes viral for ignoring car break-ins in LA

The Lincoln Project is, on the surface, fiercely opposed to Donald Trump becoming President of the United States again. The left-wing PAC founded by disgruntled former Republicans has called it a coward, a loser, authoritarian, a clear and present danger to national security and responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans.

So, the desire expressed by co-founder Rick Wilson in a recent interview to see him be the Republican nominee in 2024 has puzzled some people, especially with polls showing Trump had a solid chance to oust President Biden in a rematch. Rather, some see it as a scam from an organization that has garnered praise for its aggressive tactics, but also a derision from both right and left for allegedly abandoning conservative principles and tempering liberal donors. John Weaver’s embarrassing sexual harassment scandal and failure in the Virginia governorship race where he attempted viral smear to portray Glenn Youngkin’s supporters as white supremacists still pains him.

“It begs the question, why? What is their motivation? What is their motivation? And I can understand why a lot of people would say it has to do with money,” a network insider and political commentator told Fox News. Digital.

PROJECT LINCOLN GOT GENERAL MEDIA REVIEWS FOR LATEST EMBARRASSMENT, A VIRAL CANNULAR IN THE RACE OF VIRGINIA

The Lincoln Project bragged to CNN about its ad airing this week in Trump’s town of Palm Beach, Florida in an attempt to annoy him about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ rising political star. DeSantis, a Republican, is allied with Trump but could be a potential competitor in 2024.

Former President Trump reacts after his speech during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa on October 9, 2021 (REUTERS / Rachel Mummey / File Photo)

“We want Trump to kill his own babies,” Wilson said. “We think if we narrow the field and there’s only Trump in 2024, it’s an easy choice for Americans to say ‘no’.”

Former Lincoln Project executive director Sarah Lenti, who left the group this year, is disgusted by the position.

She remains totally opposed to Trump and joined the organization in 2020 because she thought he was dangerous, and she recalled the New York Times editorial written by co-founders Weaver, Wilson, Steve Schmidt and George. Conway announcing the formation of the Lincoln Project.

“As Americans, we must stem the damage he and his supporters do to the rule of law, the Constitution and the American character,” they wrote.

CNNS BRIAN STELTER SKIP THE VIRAL CANNULAR OF THE LINCOLN ORCHESTED PROJECT TO LET YOUNGKIN KNOW ABOUT A MEDIA PROGRAM

Fast forward to today, she told Fox News Digital, and it feels like this mission has been scrapped.

“Wait, what happened to their higher calling?” ” she said. “If Trump caused harm to the country in 2019, why wish that on the American people today? If democracy was and is really at stake, why play with fire? like Trump, their greed and desire to be relevant trumps what’s best for America. “

A small group of protesters dressed as ‘Unite the Right’ rally participants with tiki torches stand on a sidewalk as Virginia Republican candidate for governor Glenn Youngkin arrives on his bus for a campaign event at a Mexican restaurant in Charlottesville, Virginia on October 10. 29, 2021. (REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst)

Lenti said she was aware of Weaver’s allegations in May 2020 and was accused by one of her harassment victims of pushing him away. Lenti said there was no truth to this. She also said earlier this year that several co-founders were aware of Weaver’s allegations as early as March of last year.

When Trump was president, times were good for Project Lincoln. He grossed $ 90 million in 2020, winning media adoration and Democratic accolades for his lagging ads and vitriolic anti-Republican comments. That former GOP henchmen were working to oust a sitting GOP president delighted the endless liberal press, but despite his overt commitment to greater Bush-era republicanism, he raised eyebrows then that he was trying to oust even moderates like Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine.

Since the calendar shifted and Biden took office, it has been a nightmare year. Project Lincoln humbled by Weaver’s resignation for his years of online harassment against young gay men, reports that superiors were aware of the allegations months before they were called for, accusations of mismanagement financial and toxic work environment, and a bad split with sole co-founder Jennifer Horn resulting in the publication of her private messages with a reporter.

Then came his thud last month in the Virginia governor’s race, when he admitted to orchestrating a widely publicized racial hoax intended to compare Youngkin’s supporters to white supremacists wielding tiki torches. The coup swept across the political spectrum, with Charlottesville (Va.) City Council and Terry McAuliffe’s campaign both condemning his actions, and Youngkin claimed victory the following week. Even Schmidt distanced himself from the disaster, calling his own organization “recklessly stupid.”

Even when the Weaver scandal devastated the organization, there were already concerns about the group’s actual effectiveness in persuading Trump-skeptical Republicans to back Biden, and whether the co-founders were getting rich in the process. During the 2020 cycle, according to OpenSecrets, the Lincoln Project contributed $ 27 million to co-founder Reed Galen’s consultancy, Summit Strategic Communications. Another $ 21 million went to Ron Steslow’s co-founder Tusk, who did his digital advertising, according to the New York Times.

After its success in 2020, The New York Times reported that Schmidt and his other executives intended to build a billion-dollar global media empire out of the Lincoln Project. Then came the Weaver story and a flood of brutal headlines that even asked former members to disband. It has faltered, however, with figures like Schmidt and Councilor Stuart Stevens still enjoying airtime on liberal cable news channels MSNBC and CNN.

Journalist Ryan Girdusky, whose reporting helped open the door to allegations of sexual harassment against Weaver, called the Lincoln Project a “wounded animal.”

WATCH 2024: PENCE RETURNS TO PRESIDENTIAL FIRST PRIMARY STATE

“His fundraising numbers are down, the stint against Glenn Youngkin has gone bankrupt and their co-founders are out of whack on Twitter,” he told Fox News Digital. “They have a game plan; they think they can run again, get Trump to run and win the presidency in 2024 so they can restart the slot machine. Get liberal wine moms and weak-minded who believe everything Rachel Maddow tells them to give again. “

Images of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner along with messages about infections and deaths from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on billboards sponsored by The Lincoln Project above Times Square in New York, October 24, 2020. Trump and Kushner’s lawyer Marc Kasowitz demanded that the billboards be removed, threatening legal action. (REUTERS / Jeenah Moon)

The Lincoln Project’s intentions also raise questions as to whether it will receive as much media adulation in the future. MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, herself a former Republican and one of the Lincoln Project’s most ardent boosters, did not respond to a request for comment on her tactics. Schmidt and Wilson have appeared dozens of times on his show “Dateline: White House”.

Wilson appeared to hear the chatter online about his comments on CNN, launching a furious tweet on Sunday at anyone who doubted Project Lincoln’s intentions.

“People who think we want Trump back in 2024 for some reason other than to kill his dastardly and loathsome cult and throw him in the trash of history are displaying the same failure of imagination they always have,” he wrote.

Wilson and Schmidt did not return requests for comment.

The political commentator who spoke to Fox News praised the Lincoln Project for doing with their advertising what Democrats have never been able to do effectively in presidential campaigns. But his desire for Trump to stay on the scene doesn’t make sense, he said, saying the next GOP candidate has a “great chance” to be the next president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“If you think Donald Trump is bad for the Conservative movement, the Republican Party and America, you want this guy to live his life in Mar-a-Lago and on his golf courses around the world where he can’t. not do any damage, “he said. “Given how badly the Democrats are handling things right now, why would anyone believe that Donald Trump is a risk to Western democracy, why would anyone want this person to be less than a thousand miles away?” from the White House?

