Prime Minister Imran Khan opens Sohni Dharti remittance program





KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday inaugurated the Sohni Dharti Remittance Program (SDRP) jointly offered by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Ministry of Finance and financial institutions at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad, according to a statement released by the SBP mentioned.

This is an innovative program designed to entice foreign workers overseas to send funds to Pakistan through banks and currency exchange companies and earn reward points.

These reward points could then be used to take advantage of the various benefits offered by partner organizations. SDRP is easily accessible from anywhere in the world via a mobile application.

In his keynote address, Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked Pakistanis overseas for placing their trust in their homeland’s bright future by sending record remittances of over $ 29 billion. dollars in the last fiscal year of FY21 and continuing the trend of FY22.

The current government has always encouraged and appreciated the efforts of Pakistanis overseas through various initiatives and programs, such as free money transfers, provision of free airtime for remittances received through mobile wallets and coverage of the marketing costs of remittance service providers.

The Prime Minister congratulated the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Ministry of Finance, participating financial institutions, public sector entities (PSEs) and all other stakeholders and said that without their efforts the launch of this remittance incentive program would not have been possible.

He called the SDRP launch a tribute to Pakistani workers abroad who have contributed to the country’s development by sending their hard-earned money home.

He also liked the concept of giving incentives through a digital app for sending funds through official channels.

In his welcoming speech, SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir expressed his sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister for his continued interest and guidance in developing ways to facilitate overseas Pakistanis and workers to abroad.

Dr Baqir clarified that Sohni Dharti’s remittance program is another outcome of the PM’s vision. Referring to past initiatives, he said, Roshan digital account and Naya Pakistan certificates have been huge successes and MP support has been instrumental in this.

Other initiatives like the Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar Scheme, which for the first time provides low-cost housing finance to homeowners, is another example where the vision and support of the PM has led to a significant take-off in funding. housing in the country, which was otherwise negligible. .

Dr Baqir said he was delighted and privileged to announce the launch of SDRP, which is an excellent combined effort of the government of Pakistan, the central bank, financial institutions and other organizations.

He said all door-to-door remittances sent from anywhere in the world through legal channels are eligible for inclusion in the PRRS. In addition, funds received on Roshan digital accounts, which are consumed locally by conversion, and; thus, having become non-repatriable, are also eligible for inclusion in the program.

The SBP governor called the launch of SDRP another step towards digitalization and financial inclusion that would play an important role in the digital integration of overseas Pakistanis and their beneficiaries in Pakistan. SDRP’s mobile app is available on Google Android and Apple IOS platforms. He also appreciated the participating banks, PESs and other stakeholders in this regard, as it is through their hard work that this initiative has finally come to fruition.

Prime Minister’s Finance and Revenue Advisor Shaukat Tareen commended the SBP, PES and other relevant stakeholders for implementing the program as a technology-based solution.

The establishment of the Pakistan Remittance Initiative in 2009 was a move that worked quite effectively to integrate the country’s financial institutions with those overseas to help the Pakistani diaspora send funds to their families in Pakistan in a very efficient and cost effective, he added. .

Under PRRS, if an individual sends remittances up to the limit of $ 10,000 or the equivalent in a fiscal year, he / she will receive 1% as a reward and a green card category.

Likewise, for remittances sent by an individual between $ 10,000 and $ 30,000 or equivalent, the sender would receive 1.25% as a reward and classified in the gold card category.

Finally, for deposits over $ 30,000 or the equivalent, he / she will receive 1.5% as a reward and a platinum card category.

Reward points can be redeemed by senders and their recipients for free services from eight participating PESs currently. The services offered include international tickets by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and the option to pay for additional baggage on PIA’s international flights.

Along with this, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) allowed overseas Pakistanis to pay import duties on cell phones and vehicles.

The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) will provide services related to the renewal of CNIC / NICOP and at the same time they will be able to renew their passports without any problem.

Overseas Pakistanis can benefit from paying premiums for life insurance through state life insurance services and a facility to pay tuition fees for Pakistani Foundation schools. ‘overseas.

In addition, overseas Pakistanis will be able to make purchases through a network of utility stores across the country. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will provide preferential services to overseas Pakistanis under this program by installing separate kiosks and providing priority clearance, while the Civil Aviation Authority ( CAA) will ensure the placement of standing people and banners to promote this initiative.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bolnews.com/latest/2021/11/pm-imran-khan-opens-sohni-dharti-remittance-programme/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos