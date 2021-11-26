photo of Trump with Rittenhouse reveals Mount Trumpmore sculpture | Donald trump





Images released before the Thanksgiving holiday showed Donald Trump with Kyle Rittenhouse, the head of a martial arts organization and with his own miniature Mount Rushmore, his own face visible alongside those of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.

The Internet duly enlightened.

One of the South Dakota artists behind the work, Lee Leuning, confirmed its provenance to the Daily Beast.

Cool, said Leuning. This is our room. Absoutely. It’s pretty cool.

Leuning also said he was happy to see the mock-up on display at Mar-a-Lago behind the former president, the teenager found not guilty after shooting two people and injuring one in Wisconsin, and the head of martial arts, because often things end up in a closet.

Trump received the Mount Trumpmore coin, also directed by Sherri Treeby, by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem last year.

The 45th President traveled to South Dakota in July 2020 for a speech in front of Mount Rushmore, engraved with the faces of the first, third, 16th and 26th incumbents.

In his speech, Trump attacked criticism of Mount Rushmore itself which the Supreme Court said was built on land mistakenly taken from the Lakota Sioux and which was made by an artist, Gutzon Borglum, with ties to the Ku Klux Klan and reinterpretations of US history. who seek to emphasize the role of racism and white supremacy.

Describing what he called far-left fascism, Trump said: This movement openly attacks every person’s legacy on Mount Rushmore. They sully the memory of Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln and Roosevelt.

Today we are going to put the story and the stories straight. Before these figures were immortalized in stone, they were American giants in the flesh, gallant men whose intrepid acts sparked the greatest leap of human advancement the world has ever seen.

Trump was photographed so that his head appeared in sequence with those on the mountain. He then denied reports that the White House asked how his image could be added to the monument, but said it seemed like a good idea to me!

Donald Trump says US is “besieged by far-left fascism” in video of Mount Rushmore speech

Noem, a rising Republican star who is said to have his own presidential ambitions, said his relatively small gift to Trump cost $ 1,100 and was paid for by donors who kept two copies.

In September, a spokesperson said that the governor’s philosophy regarding gifts is to always give the person something they will appreciate, and that’s how she approached this sculpture.

Leuning and Treeby are Trump supporters. They were not invited to attend his speech in South Dakota, but Treeby recently told the Beast that she is a Trump fan and that she will vote for him in 2024 if he runs again. , which he remains free to do despite inciting a deadly attack on Congress in an attempt to reverse his loss to Joe Biden.

If Trump did not run again, she said, she would vote for Noem or the guy from Florida, a reference to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trumps as serious distant rivals in the polls regarding the candidates potential Republicans.

