CCP and modern socialist movement in a new era

We observe very vividly that the Sixth Plenary Session is of great significance as the CPC embarks on a new journey towards building a modern socialist country in all respects. It is sticking to peaceful development based on win-win cooperation with advances in building a community of destiny for humanity in collaboration with all countries. The meeting was indeed of great importance and had great political significance both for the party and for the country. During the session, it was emphasized that the Party has gone through a glorious past spanning the last hundred years. Since its founding in 1921, the Party has strived to fulfill its mission of ensuring the happiness of the Chinese people and rejuvenating the Chinese nation. The CPC achieved its first centenary goal very well and has now embarked on a new journey to build a modern socialist country in all respects in realizing its second centenary goal. The plenum also summarized experiences, or key points, on how CPC, generation after generation, can continue to move in the right direction, overcome challenges, and perform effective self-corrections. The achievement of CCP-led China can be called a miracle, and such an experience is remarkably the only one in the world. No one could teach the Chinese how to combine Marxism with Chinese practices. The formation, dissemination and extension of the path of China is an epic originally made in human political history.

The CPC leadership plenary session reviewed the main historical achievements and experiences of the party over the past century. According to our understanding, the plenum is a landmark meeting not only in the history of the CCP and the People’s Republic of China, but also a new historical journey officially established in the great rejuvenation of the country. With these perspectives, Chinese leaders cultivated the following vital aspects that have accumulated over the past 100 years:

1. Begin a new journey to build a modern socialist country in all respects in the historical context of the Party’s centenary.

2. Maintain and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

3. Improve our awareness – regarding the need to maintain political integrity, imagining images on a larger canvas, following the core of the leadership and keeping alignment with the central Party leadership.

4. To strengthen the confidence of the Chinese in the path, theory, system and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

5. Resolutely maintain Comrade Xi Jinping’s central position in the Central Committee and the Party as a whole, and maintain the authority of the Central Committee and its centralized and unified leadership to ensure that all Party members act in unison. .

6. Advance the Party’s self-reform, strengthen our fighting force, strengthen our ability to respond to risks and challenges, and maintain our vigor and vitality.

7. Unite and lead the people in their continuous efforts to realize the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation.

These goals reflect the determination of the Chinese leadership to support the development of a generation-to-generation socialism with Chinese characteristics which is the founding mission of the CCP. In this way, the continued success of socialism will also be enriched in the future.

The Chinese leadership correctly emphasized the maintenance and development of Marxism in light of the new practices and characteristics of the time, and effectively answered a series of basic questions regarding socialism with Chinese characteristics which include the development path, stages of development, fundamental tasks, drivers of development. , development strategies, political guarantee, national reunification, diplomacy and international strategy, leadership and forces on which to rely, thus forming the theory of socialism with Chinese characteristics and achieving a new breakthrough in the adaptation of Marxism to the Chinese context. In addition, the Chinese leadership provided solid answers to a series of fundamental questions about building socialism with Chinese characteristics and formulated a development strategy to fundamentally achieve socialist modernization by 2049. At the 19th Congress, the Chinese leadership had developed Marxism and new ideas on socialist ideology, party building and governance strategy in the context of current Chinese society and contemporary world order, in an innovative Marxist way known as Comrade Xi Thought Jinping.

As a result, the CCP is equipped with XI Jinping thought to lead the Chinese as well as the peoples of the world to secure victory over the rapidly changing political environment of the contemporary world. Xi’s thoughts not only inspired political changes, but also captured the world’s attention. These thoughts reflect the political wisdom and insight of Comrade Xi who continue to enlighten China and pave the most suitable path for the future development of mankind, thereby making a strong and positive contribution to the progressive development of the world. In this process, the socialist movement in the world will acquire a new impetus which will lead to allay the tensions and conflicting situations that currently exist. Thus, Xi Jiping’s thought will create a positive impact locally and internationally. His thought is the localized form of Marxism which is a fully tested life force reinforcing the proof of scientific truth. Its human-centered ideological dimension and practical nature have been fully implemented; and at the same time, its open nature and contemporary relevance have also been perfectly demonstrated. The “Thoughts” explain in detail why China has not only become strong, but also turned into a success story for future generations. Thus, during the sixth plenary session, the Chinese leaders correctly adopted a landmark resolution in the history of the party, placing Chinese President Xi Jinping on an equal footing with Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, the “immortal” leaders of the party. Communist China. The document says Xi Jinping’s “Thought” embodies the best of Chinese culture and modern minds. His role is even greater because he has shown a great ability to solve and tackle difficult and daunting problems that his predecessors had failed to solve.

During the plenary session, the successful efforts that were also praised include, inter alia, ensuring balanced economic growth while the pandemic was underway; poverty reduction, promotion of technological autonomy and improvement of military modernization. Comrade Xi has also taken a bold step in major areas for the construction of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the Silk Road of the 21st Century. The Belt and Road Initiative promotes the Silk Road of peace and cooperation, openness and inclusion, mutual learning and common benefits. These ideas will help to make efforts in a context of profound global changes and will turn crises into opportunities to overcome complex situations on the international socio-political arenas. We are convinced that, for his excellent deeds and exceptional intelligence, Comrade Xi deserves the status of the undisputed leader, and this could be achieved much sooner than expected for his success, especially in the management and control of the Covid pandemic. -19.

The outcome of the plenary session was to describe Xi’s tenures in office as president as unprecedented. Moreover, during the plenary session, the Chinese leadership accepted Comrade Xi as the new helmsman who would lead the country with better governance to transform it into a modern socialist China.

Comrade Dilip Barua: General Secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (ML) and former Minister of the Government of Bangladesh (2009-2013). 22-11-2021