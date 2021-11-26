Photos show Trump has a Mount Rushmore sculpture with his face added in his Mar-a-Lago office





Donald Trump in July 2020 at the real Mount Rushmore, which does not show his face.

SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

Former US President Trump has a Mount Rushmore sculpture in his office with his face on it. The sculpture was gifted to Trump at an event on July 4 last year and has appeared in recent photos. Trump in 2020 denied reports that his team asked him to add his face to the real Mt Rushmore. For more stories, visit www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump keeps a sculpture in his office showing a modified Mount Rushmore that features his face alongside other presidents, new photos show.

Recent footage of Trump in Mar-a-Lago shows the sculpture on a lower shelf. It appears to be the one given to her by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem in 2020 at an Independence Day event at the real Mount Rushmore.

The bronze sculpture “Mount Trumpmore” adds Trump’s likeness to those of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.

A photo taken of Trump posing with Kyle Rittenhouse – the teenager acquitted of homicide after killing two men at an anti-racism protest – shows part of the sculpture by Trump’s knees.

Another photo posted to Facebook – showing a taekwondo master presenting Trump with an honorary certificate – shows the complete sculpture, with Trump’s face on the far right of the image.

Kudos to former President Donald Trump for receiving an honorary taekwondo black belt yesterday in his well-decorated office in Mar-a-Lago. Rightly so, he becomes only the 2nd person to receive this MAJOR AWARD, after Vladimir Poutine.

?? New Mount Rushmore and Kim Jung Un pic.twitter.com/gJB8YtJw8l – ProperGander Stephen Simpson (@BamaStephen) November 25, 2021

We know what the sculpture looks like because South Dakota Standard got pictures of it.

One version was even sold as a commodity by the Trump campaign.

—Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) June 22, 2020

—Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 24, 2021

In a statement to the Daily Beast, sculptor Lee Heuning, who created the piece with Sherri Treeby, said it was his job. “It’s our play. Sure. It’s pretty cool,” he said after seeing the image of Trump with Rittenhouse.

He said it was good to see the law exposed because often “things end up in a closet.”

In the sculpture, the image of Trump is next to Lincoln.

Trump denied reports last August that his team asked him to add his resemblance to Mount Rushmore, but added that it seemed like a good idea. He had joked about it before.

