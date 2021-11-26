Apple sales in Turkey pick up, but with a 25% price hike





Apple’s sales in Turkey resumed after the company suspended them due to a currency crash in the country. However, local prices were increased by 25% to reflect the devaluation of the Turkish lira against the US dollar. Apple has suspended sales from the local online store, and there have been conflicting reports that it has turned people away from retail stores as well … MacReports said the company had done so, while a local reader tells us it doesn’t and the long queues seen in stores are not unusual. Background A self-inflicted economic crisis in Turkey occurred when President Erdogan announced a low interest rate policy despite high inflation. This is the exact opposite of the usual response to inflation, which is to raise the cost of borrowing to slow the high demand that drives up prices. The Washington Post reports that economists have described the policy as “insane”. The Turkish lira suffered a historic crash on Tuesday, falling more than 15% against the dollar after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave an evening speech in which he defended an unorthodox economic policy that economists called crazy and irrational. The pound, which had already lost 45% of its value during the year, fell to 13.45 per dollar in the late afternoon, although it subsequently recovered some losses. Many have blamed the policies of Erdogan, who pushed Turkey’s central bank to keep interest rates low, despite the havoc it wreaked on the country’s currency. […] Insane where it is, but it reflects the insane monetary policy settings Turkey is currently operating in, strategist Tim Ash wrote in an analyst note for BlueBay Asset Management. We must abandon this irrational experiment, which has no chance of success, and return to quality policies that will protect the value of the Turkish lira and protect the welfare of the Turkish people, Semih Tumen, a former vice-governor of the Turkish central bank which was laid off in October, wrote on Twitter. Apple responded on Wednesday by halting online sales of nearly all of its products. Apple sales resume in Turkey Local news agency Report says sales have now resumed, but at much higher prices. Apple has resumed sales by increasing the prices of its own products in the Turkish market by 25% on average. The company was forced to halt sales through its official site in the country due to the lira’s steep depreciation, Report said. Earlier this week, Apple products were sold in Turkey at a lower price than in the United States. The exchange rate of the Turkish lira against the US dollar has fallen by 80% since the start of the year. So the exchange rate, which was 7.3 TL / USD in January, hit 13.15 TL / USD on November 24 and stabilized at 12 TL / USD yesterday. Picture: Home + Partners FTC: We use automatic affiliate links which generate income. Following. Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

