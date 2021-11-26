Donald Trump dances out of Thanksgiving Turkey in bizarre viral video





Donald Trump Jr. wrapped up his Thanksgiving celebration by releasing an edited version of the 1989 comedy National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

In the scene from the film, the main character, played by Chevy Chase, is about to open the Thanksgiving turkey while surrounded by his family.

It then proceeds to cut the turkey before it opens with steam escaping due to overcooking.

In the edited version released by Trump Jr, it’s Joe Biden about to cut the turkey. He is also alongside his wife Jill Biden and prominent Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Representative Ilhan Omar, Majority Leader in the Senate Chuck Schumer and Representative Adam Schiff.

When the turkey is cut, in this version, Donald Trump pops up to the sound of Village People’s YMCA anthem to the frustration of the guests. A reference to Trump dancing at the end of a rally in Pennsylvania.

On Instagram, the video has been viewed over 620,000 times while on Twitter it has been viewed over 251,000 times.

Trump Jr. posted the video on his Instagram and Twitter pages with commentators applauding or criticizing him for the move.

One Twitter user wrote: “Junior is putting up a fake video instead of helping feed the needy and homeless on Thanksgiving Day. Failure in marriage, business and life.”

Another added: “Biden is serving Thanksgiving meals to the military, to families at Fort Bragg on Monday. Where have you been Jr?”

And another said, “Wait, is this the part where you own the libs? Did I miss it? Damn, I was busy spending time with my family, my parents, my kids, with delicious food. “

Other viewers claimed it was a great video to end their Thanksgiving celebrations with some calling for Donald Trump to run for president again in 2024.

Another social media user added, “Jr, that’s one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen. One of the most devious slurs I’ve ever seen too.

“Literally, if you know the movie, you call your own dad a dry turkey.”

One Instagram user said, “Nothing makes a day better than a great post by Donald Trump Jr. God bless our present and have him publicly back in power for Christmas.”

And another added: “Omg, I love this. Trump 2024. We need Trump to come back.”

While another person wrote: “It literally made my night expect this end.”

And another wrote, “We want the Don to come back! Happy Thanksgiving to the Trumps.”

Trump did not say if he would run for president again in 2024, but hinted at the possibility.

Speaking to Laura Ingraham of Fox News, he said: “Well let me put it that way. I love our country and I think a lot of people are going to be very happy.”

Trump’s official spokesperson Liz Harrington posted the response on her Twitter page shortly after.

Newsweek has contacted the White House and Donald Trump’s office for comment.

Screenshots of a video posted on Instagram of Donald Trump Jr. The son of the former president posted an edited version of the 1989 comedy “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”. Donald Trump Jr

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-dances-thanksgiving-turkey-bizarre-viral-video-joe-biden-1653478 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos