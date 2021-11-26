Forbes India – Zhang Gaoli, Sex Crimes: How Peng Shuai’s Prosecution Pierced the Privileged Citadel of Chinese Politics

This file photo taken on June 20, 2013 shows Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli attending a meeting with the Russian president at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum. Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai said she was safe and healthy during a video call with the head of the International Olympic Committee on November 21, 2021, the organization said, amid international concern. concerning her well-being after being seen attending a Beijing tennis tournament, marking her first public appearance since she brought her charges against former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli.

Image: Dmitry Lovetsky / POOL / AFP

BBefore Zhang Gaoli was engulfed in accusations of sexually assaulting a tennis champion, he seemed to embody the qualities that the Chinese Communist Party values ​​in public officials: austere, disciplined, and unblemished loyalty to the leader of the era.

He had steadily grown from running an oil refinery to a succession of managerial positions along China’s growing coastline, avoiding scandals and controversy that have brought down other flashy ambitious politicians. He became known, if for anything, for his monotonous impersonality. As he stepped into China’s top leadership, he urged people to look for anything that was wrong with his behavior.

Severe, discreet, taciturn, summed up one of the rare profiles of him in the Chinese media. His interests, according to the Xinhua News Agency, included books, chess and tennis.

Now, the allegation of Peng Shuai, the professional tennis player, has thrown Zhang’s private life under international scrutiny, making him the symbol of a political system that values ​​secrecy and control over the open responsibility. The allegation raises questions about the extent to which Chinese authorities are carrying their stated ideals of clean life integrity into their heavily guarded homes.

Zhang embodies the image of the bland apparatchik that the party has worked hard to cultivate, said Jude Blanchette, a researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

Pengs’ account that Zhang forced her to have sex during years of intermittent relationship has not been corroborated. Vigorous efforts by Chinese authorities to hush up any mention of the case suggest that Zhang is unlikely to ever be held to account to the public, even if it could clear his name. Neither Peng nor Zhang have made a public comment since his post appeared.

One would have to imagine, unfortunately, that in an opaque and patriarchal system of uncontrolled power, this kind of abuse is not uncommon, added Blanchette.

When Peng, 35, posted her accusation on the popular social media platform Weibo on the night of November 2, she took readers into the cozy personal life of the Communist Party’s elite.

In a message from Pengs, to Zhang, she said the two met over a decade earlier when her career was taking off and hers was nearing its peak. At the time, she wrote, he was the Communist Party leader in Tianjin, a northern port city, and he told her that his political position prevented him from divorcing his wife.

Zhang broke contact with her, the post said, after ascending to the Communist Party’s highest body, the Politburo Standing Committee, a post he held for five years. Meanwhile, he has been tasked with overseeing China’s early preparations for the 2022 Winter Olympics, which are now overshadowed by the fury.

About three years ago, after resigning, Zhang called the director of a tennis academy to invite Peng to play tennis with him at a party-owned hotel in Beijing called the Kangming, which hosts officials at the retirement, according to his message.

Later that day, she said, he forced her to have sex at his home. They resumed a relationship, but he insisted that it remain stealthy. She had to change cars to be able to enter the government compound where he lives in Beijing, she wrote. He warned her not to tell anyone, not even her mother.

With seldom a word or hair in its place, Zhang seemed an unlikely protagonist of a scandal that has traveled the world. He belongs to a generation of officials who rose up after the upheavals of the Cultural Revolution, embracing the erased ethic of collective leadership under Hu Jintao, who predated the country’s current leader, Xi Jinping.

Zhang oversaw the initial preparations for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing. In 2016, he met Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, while Bach was visiting the city.

It was Bach who organized a video call with Peng on Sunday intended to reassure athletes and others worried about his disappearance in the days following the release of his message.

Earlier in Xis’ tenure, sinister reports of sexual misdeeds by officials occasionally surfaced in state media, disclosures meant to signal that he was serious about purging the party.

Xi’s priority now seems to be to push back any whiff of scandal in the upper echelons of the party. References to the Pengs account have almost been erased from the internet in China. A spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian, suggested that the attention around Peng had become malicious hype. Official media have not shown or reported on Zhang since Peng went public; nor did they directly dispute his account.

Even to deny her claims would be giving them a level of credibility that you couldn’t shake, said Louisa Lim, a former journalist who has long worked in China and author of The Peoples Republic of Amnesia.

When Zhang retired in 2018, he disappeared from the public eye, as is the norm in Chinese politics. Retirement often comes with perks like high quality health care, housing and travel to China, but also some supervision.

Once you retire, your movements are reported to the party organization department, said Minxin Pei, a government professor at Claremont McKenna College in California who studies the party.

In his post, Peng seemed to indicate that she and Zhang had recently had a disagreement and that he had disappeared again like he had before. She wrote, however, that she expected her account to have little effect on Zhang’s eminence.

With your wits and wit, she wrote, I’m sure you’re either going to deny it or blame me, or you could just play it cool.

Click here to see Forbes India’s full coverage of the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and economy

New York Times Press Service 2019