



Former President Donald Trump appeared on Fox Business Friday morning for a phone interview. Trump repeated many of the same lies about the 2020 election, while downplaying inflation. “The border is a bigger problem than inflation,” Trump said. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox Business on Friday morning that immigration was a greater economic threat to the United States than inflation.

“The border is a bigger problem than inflation,” Trump said on a long call to host David Asman.

Trump’s immigration policies have removed 2 million of the 3 million workers the US economy needs, Jason Lalljee and Andy Kiersz of Insider reported last week. Yet he made this claim without proof or specificity about undocumented immigrants hurting the labor market.

Trump’s downplaying of inflation also flies in the face of the recent message from the Republican Party, which sought to hammer President Joe Biden on the price hike.

Rep. Jim Jordan from Ohio tweeted: “Biden eats lobster in Nantucket for Thanksgiving when you struggle with groceries at home.” And GOP Senator Rick Scott of Florida recently referred to inflation as inflation. of “gold mine for us” when it comes to attacking Biden.

House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) November 26, 2021 Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) November 26, 2021

Growing economic discontent has become a serious problem for Biden’s presidency and the Democratic Party, as his approval ratings hit historic lows.

As he often does in interviews and at his rallies, Trump mentioned that he studied at the Wharton School of Finance at the University of Pennsylvania after allegedly cheating on his SATs to transfer from Fordham University to Penn to claim authority over a speculative opinion on inflation.

“So I graduated from Wharton, and I guarantee you they’re right,” Trump said, referring to the Congressional Budget Office’s findings on Biden’s Build Back Better Act. The agency said the bill would not generate enough revenue to be “paid” and avoid a deficit.

“They’re talking about $ 5,000 billion actually,” Trump said shortly afterwards of the CBO score, which put the total cost of the social spending bill at $ 1.7 trillion, not $ 5. Trillion dollars.

“It’s going to make inflation, bring inflation to a level that no one has seen before,” Trump continued even though the report made no assessment of inflation.

While launching other economic holds, Trump also claimed that “in a year I would have been bigger than Saudi Arabia and Russia put together” in oil production.

At another point, Trump called on Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to step down after voting for Biden’s infrastructure bill and allowing it to pass. He also repeated his lie about winning the 2020 election, without any hindsight from Asman, and falsely claimed that Biden’s vaccine warrants were causing supply chain problems, most of which came from overseas where the US president has no jurisdiction.

Although Trump wanted to continue speaking beyond the half-hour of the show, Asman had to cut him off before moving on to a segment on falling markets due to concerns about another variant of COVID-19. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-the-border-is-a-bigger-problem-than-inflation-quote-2021-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos