CHINA. Here is the secret group of scientists helping Xi Jinping

Little-known panel of experts is crafting a roadmap to reduce China’s dependence on foreign technology and promote self-sufficiency, a gamble that could change the way China interacts and competes in global industry crucial and rapidly evolving. The advisory group, known as the National Advisory Committee for Science and Technology, Nstac, was not made public until two years after its inception in 2019. It recently filed a secret report focused on technological self-sufficiency that was deliberated by senior Chinese officials, reports TO. The creation of the committee was first mentioned by President Xi Jinping in February 2017, two weeks after the presidential inauguration of former US President Donald Trump, who continued to ban Huawei and Zte products in the United States. United and limited chip exports to China in the name of national security. The tech war and its impact on China’s access to components like advanced semiconductors likely spurred the formation of the advisory group. LNstac offers views from Beijing on how to use the resources and experts of military institutions, universities and private companies to turn their scientific achievements into commercial products. China has taken drastic steps to compete with the West in the past, and not always successfully. Recently, in June 2016, the US Department of Commerce requested Huawei Technologies to disclose all information regarding its export or re-export of US technology to Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan and Syria; hence the trade war with Beijing which still continues. Shortly thereafter, on February 6, 2017, Xi told the 32nd meeting of the Central Commission for Deepening Reforms that China would set up a national science and technology advisory committee to advise on developments in the countries in basic technologies for both military and civilian use. On November 18, 2021, Xi told a CPC Central Committee politburo meeting that the committee was established in 2019 and provided advice on technological developments, human resource planning, carbon neutrality guidelines and also anti-epidemic measures. At the meeting, the political bureau approved the 2021 advisory report of the committee, as well as the national security strategy (2021-2025) and the regulation on the recognition of military merit and honor. Although the report has not been made public, Chinese academics previously unveiled the committee’s key missions, as well as the country’s vast scientific and technological decision-making system: the consultation system has two missions, mainly to make decisions. predictions on the developments of the most advanced technologies () Second, it should give advice on the technological developments that can meet the needs of China, promoting economic and social developments and improving the livelihoods of the people to the strengthening of national defense. Lucie Giannini

