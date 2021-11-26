The center will intervene if Sindh does not act against the grabbers





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that if the Sindh government does not take effective action against the grabbers, the federal government could intervene.

The prime minister said that legal remedies will be exercised against the grabbers and profiteers and if the Sindh provincial government does not take effective measures against these anti-popular criminals. The federal government can intervene under the relevant legal provisions to compensate for the inaction of the Sindh government, as this inaction of the Sindh government negatively affects the supply and prices of fertilizers throughout the country, including Sindh. Prime Minister Imran was chairing a high-level meeting to review stocks of wheat and fertilizer in the country.

The prime minister said profiteers and hoarders are the enemies of the public and called for strict administrative and legal action to be taken against them. He made it clear that there was no shortage of basic necessities in the country. Severe action will be taken against fertilizer manufacturers who, in collusion with some dealers, could act like mafia to create artificial shortages in order to drive up prices, the prime minister said.

The meeting was informed that there are 6.6 million metric tonnes of public wheat stock available while a sufficient stock of fertilizer will be available for the Rabi harvest in 2021: both stocks are sufficient to meet the needs. from the country.

According to the data collected, the meeting was informed that the fertilizer companies based in Sindh have provided abnormally larger stocks to some dealers in Sindh compared to dealers in other parts of the country where it is necessary to meet the demands. of culture.

The prime minister expressed serious concern about the disproportionate distribution of urea stocks and ordered that fertilizers be provided to other areas as needed by farmers.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the PTI government has introduced pro-farmer policies for the first time in the country’s history. However, he lamented that the mafias are busy making profits rather than caring about the interests of consumers.

He said the government is providing a 120 billion rupee gas subsidy to the fertilizer industry along with tax incentives worth 100 billion rupees yet the fertilizer companies are providing an additional amount of gas. ‘fertilizer to specific dealers in some areas who are reported to be involved in hoarding.

Prime Minister Imran regretted that this disparity benefited the hoarders as a result of which an artificial shortage was created. The Prime Minister ordered an immediate crackdown on fertilizer grabbers and punitive measures in accordance with anti-profiteering and anti-grabbing laws.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan offers huge potential for e-commerce which will generate employment opportunities and contribute to economic growth. The Prime Minister saw this during a meeting with the CEO of the group of Daraz (online e-commerce platform) Bjarke Mikelsen, who appealed to him.

The Prime Minister welcomed Mikelsen and said the government fully supports foreign investors under the ease of doing business policy. CEO Daraz expressed interest in further investment and expansion of e-commerce in Pakistan.

Financial advisor Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, STZA chairman Amir Hashmi, Senator Aon Abbas Bappi, Managing Director Daraz Ehsan Saya and Emmad Khan from Daraz were present at the meeting. At the same time, CEO of Veon Group (Multinational Telecommunications Services Company) Kaan Terziolu appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Prime Minister said that Pakistani youth can greatly benefit from leading international IT and telecommunications companies: Pakistani youth talent is unparalleled and international companies are welcome to set up businesses in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister emphasized the transfer of technology and the training of young people. CEO Veon has expressed interest in delivering big data solutions. Financial adviser Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, PTA chairman, Major General (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa and Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz were present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan (CM) Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid visited Prime Minister Imran Khan here and the meeting discussed in detail the ongoing development work in the province.

The Prime Minister was informed that the work on the provision of facilities at international standards in tourist destinations of Gilgit-Baltistan is in full swing. The meeting also discussed issues related to the construction of the Diamer-Bhasha dam and energy policy.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran reiterated that reclaiming forest land from land grabbers and invaders is the government’s top priority to increase Pakistan’s green cover. He was chairing a meeting of the National Coordinating Committee (NCC) on housing, construction and development here.

The Prime Minister ordered the authorities concerned to take immediate measures to increase the forest cover of the country by ensuring reforestation on the encroached lands. He added: Curbing unauthorized land use and restricting the horizontal sprawl of housing societies is essential to ensure food security and the provision of better civic amenities like water and sewage.

The Prime Minister ordered that the results of the cadastral survey be shared with the provinces and that they be followed by swift action to recover public property. He asked the provinces and CDA to determine how many encroachments have been made in the past and how many have been eliminated. He said he would personally chair the bi-monthly meetings to see progress.

Prime Minister Imran stressed that the government is accountable to the Pakistani people and its top priority is to protect government land. He insisted on taking a systematic approach to tackle the Qabza mafia and called on the CDA president to create a special cell to save the precious public lands marked for parks and forests.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was informed that the Surveyor General of Pakistan is working in active coordination with the CDA, the government of Punjab and the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) to complete the cadastral registers of government properties, Islamabad, Lahore and Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

The meeting was attended by Financial Advisor Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, MOS on Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, SAPM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, SAPM on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, Governor of the State Bank Dr Reza Baqir and relevant senior officials. The Chief Secretary of Punjab and relevant senior officials of the Punjab government joined the meeting via video link.

