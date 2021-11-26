Erdoan tries to divert public attention from Turkish lira to Greece – Greek City Times





President Recep Tayyip Erdoan tries to distract public attention from the serious livelihood problems that a large part of the population in Turkey has due to the decline of the Turkish lira by accusing Greece of “aggressive actions and rhetoric agressive”. This was said at yesterday’s meeting of the National Security Council, which, for the first time in its history, dealt with economic issues. The collapse of the national currency created an unprecedented and great social outcry in the country. In the announcement made after the meeting ended, Ankara turned fire on Greece, with a particularly inflammatory tone, claiming that Athens: “Does not apply the terms of good neighborly”, “violates the terms of the treaties international ”and that this“ will negatively affect the stability and tranquility of the region ”. However, Erdoan’s attempt to divert interest is unlikely to have any effect on the majority of Turkish society, which is seeing its income plummet by the day. The results of a new Metropoll poll are a “slap in the face” for Erdoan as 54.5% of those polled do not approve of the way he is exercising his presidency. 39.3% said they approved and 6.2% did not want to respond. Interestingly, the research was carried out before last Tuesday when the Turkish lira exchange rate “sank”. Despite the suggestions of his collaborators and leading economists, the Turkish president continues to insist on a policy of low interest rates and the faithful implementation of his financial program, claiming that in 3 to 4 months the problems will have been overcome. According to reports, the Turkish president met with close associates at the party’s headquarters, discussing economic developments and reiterating his belief in the low interest rate policy, while discussing measures to prevent high exchange rates so that the positive reflections of the model can soon be seen. The opposition media speak for their part of an Erdoan who puts the country in danger, The pro-government press strongly promotes the UAE’s $ 10 billion “aid”, stressing that it will help stabilize the situation and prevent a further devaluation of the Turkish lira. The government’s optimism, however, is not shared by the opposition media, which accuse Erdoan of cubism with former “enemies”, such as the United Arab Emirates, in order to save his throne. READ MORE: Turkish opposition leader: Base salary in Greece is almost 3 times higher than in Turkey, who is impoverished?

