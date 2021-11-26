Some blockages in the development of the nation on freedom of expression: PM Modi





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India’s growth story was being disrupted by forces with a colonial mindset, including in the name of free speech. Addressing an event organized by the Supreme Court on Constitution Day, he said that a colonial mindset still exists, years after colonialism ended, and that these forces are putting obstacles in the way of growth in developing countries. “We are the only country that is achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement in advance and yet, in the name of the environment, various pressures are being created on India. All of this is the result of ‘a colonial state of mind,’ the prime minister said. “But the pity is that in our country too, because of such a state of mind, obstacles are put in the way of development, sometimes in the name of freedom of expression and sometimes for the help of others. thing, “he added. The Constitution is the greatest force to remove the obstacles created by a colonial mindset, Modi said. He said the government and the judiciary were born out of the Constitution and therefore they are twins. The government and the judiciary only came into being thanks to the constitution, the prime minister said, adding that the two even complement each other while being different. He said that “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas” is a manifestation of the spirit of the Constitution. Modi said that a government devoted to the Constitution does not discriminate in development matters and “we have shown it”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.onmanorama.com/news/india/2021/11/26/narendra-modi-says-some-people-disrupting-indias-growth-over-freedom-of-expression.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

