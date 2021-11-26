Chances of Trump ‘McMafia’ investigation diminish





The odds of an investigation into Donald Trump’s cash purchase of Turnberry for $ 60 million have diminished after a judge handed down a court ruling yesterday.

The Court of Session had considered the Scottish government’s decision not to investigate the former US President’s 2014 purchase of the historic golf course.

Advocacy group Avaaz took the case in February, after appeals were dismissed to prosecute an Unexplained Wealth Order (UWO).

These allow prosecutors to require individuals or organizations to explain how they acquired property. They became known as the “McMafia” Orders in reference to the television series about organized crime.

However, yesterday the Edinburgh court ruled that ministers have no duty to seek UWOs against individuals.

Craig Sandison, the senior judge who delivered the decision, agreed with the Scottish government that this responsibility could instead be delegated to the Lord Advocate.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain could still launch a UWO against Trump, although to date there is no indication that she will.

The law may have been clarified, but a cloud of suspicion still hangs over Trump’s purchase of Turnberry, ”said Nick Flynn, legal director of Avaaz.

Regardless of the measure, the threshold to sue a UWO to investigate the purchase was easily crossed.

The Lord Advocate should take urgent action in the interests of the rule of law and transparency, and demand a clear explanation of where the $ 60 million used to buy Turnberry came from.

Scottish Green Party finance spokesperson Ross Greer responded: We look forward to seeing progress on this issue and hope the new Lord Advocate recognizes the growing awareness and action across the world on the finances of former presidents.

The arguments for a similar investigation in Scotland are compelling. Scotland must take a zero tolerance approach to potential financial crimes, regardless of the suspect.

