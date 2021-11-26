Prime Minister Imran Khan fully commits to rooting out corruption: Arbab Ghulam Rahim





HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – November 26, 2021): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Sindh Affairs Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim said the Prime Minister is fully committed to rooting out corruption in the country by bringing in corrupt people before the court of law.

Corruption is a cancer and all efforts are needed to eliminate this threat from society so that the national chessboard can be used for the welfare of the masses, he said addressing a union delegation. Hyderabad reporters (workers) and the media here late Friday night.

He said that although the complete elimination of corruption is not possible, the effects of this threat can be minimized by bringing in a maximum number of those who have plundered public money with both hands and usurped the rights of the people. Besides action against corruption at the highest level, accountability should also be taken at a lower level, he said and added that this step would help control the cancer of corruption at the earliest.

SAPM lambasted the role of the Sindh government in spreading corruption in the province. The abuse of power taking advantage of the 18th Amendment as well as the non-use of funds granted for development projects are becoming the order of the day, he said and alleged that the government of Sindh had caused serious damage. to the progress of the province.

Dr Rabab Ghulam Rahim said he pledged to contact Sindh PTI leaders and workers to bring the party together so that the atrocities committed by the provincial PPP government can be stopped with strong opposition.

Regarding the introduction of electronic voting machines in elections, he said that if they are used successfully in other countries around the world, the question of not allowing VPD does not arise. This system can help eradicate election rigging. Therefore, the PPP opposes it because it always comes to power with the rigging of the elections, he added.

Responding to a question from the Nasla Tower, he said all officials from the relevant departments who have granted permission to build this structure should be supported with the builders.

At the request of the officials of the HUJ office (workers) regarding the inclusion of journalists from Sindh in the health card programs of the Prime Minister and the legal heirs of journalists who died in the Ehsas Kafalat program, Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim has assured that he would contact all concerned. quarters in this regard.

